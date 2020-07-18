Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

POCKET/GREENHAVEN- Single Family House available for rent - 62 Park Vista Cir - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath house in Greenhaven area. Formal living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with new cabinets, appliances, granite counters and tile floors right off the family room leading to a covered patio and fenced backyard. Big master bedroom with double closets, inside laundry room, central heat/air and 2 car attached garage with opener. Walking distance to Caroline Wenzel Elementary School and greenbelt at the end of the street.



Owner pays for water/sewer/garbage and landscaping services.



One pet is negotiable with breed and size restrictions, Insurance restricts large breed dogs and all size pit bulls. Additional deposit will be required of $500.00.



Property is non-smoking inside and out. No marijuana growing or smoking.



Requirements: 3x gross monthly rent in verifiable income, 5 years good rental history, Excellent credit history (at least 80% positive credit).



Show by appointment only, call 916-616-3990.



Offered by Nielsen Property Managers, Inc

2530 I Street, Sacramento, Ca 95816

DRE# 01904856



We will not email you from any email other email than our office server, we will not request money at the property, we will not request a wire transfer. DO NOT FALL FOR A SCAM.



(RLNE5906433)