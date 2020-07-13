Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access package receiving alarm system bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby online portal

Feel like you are living in the Italian countryside every time you arrive home at Avanti. With lush landscaping, an elegant courtyard, featuring hand-tiled mosaics, a peaceful fountain, and modern amenities within each unit, our apartment homes marry old-world craftsmanship with the luxury and convenience of today.



Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Sacramento have a full kitchen, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer, a patio for soaking in the sun, gorgeous crown molding accents and much more. In addition to our apartment amenities we also offer, a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour state of the art fitness center, a large pool and hot tub for the ultimate relaxation. Avanti is conveniently located near Sacramento’s downtown area, finest shopping and dining districts and I-5 freeway. Elegance, comfort, and convenience are waiting for you at Avanti!



Managed by Pinnacle.