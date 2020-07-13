All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

Avanti

Open Now until 6pm
4450 El Centro Rd · (916) 318-5217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA 95834
Sundance Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0936 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 0232 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0538 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avanti.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Feel like you are living in the Italian countryside every time you arrive home at Avanti. With lush landscaping, an elegant courtyard, featuring hand-tiled mosaics, a peaceful fountain, and modern amenities within each unit, our apartment homes marry old-world craftsmanship with the luxury and convenience of today.

Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Sacramento have a full kitchen, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer, a patio for soaking in the sun, gorgeous crown molding accents and much more. In addition to our apartment amenities we also offer, a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour state of the art fitness center, a large pool and hot tub for the ultimate relaxation. Avanti is conveniently located near Sacramento’s downtown area, finest shopping and dining districts and I-5 freeway. Elegance, comfort, and convenience are waiting for you at Avanti!

Managed by Pinnacle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46
Deposit: $600 (1x1), $700 (2x2), $800 (3x2), Up to 2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Open Lot. Carport. Garage $120.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avanti have any available units?
Avanti has 3 units available starting at $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Avanti have?
Some of Avanti's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avanti currently offering any rent specials?
Avanti is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avanti pet-friendly?
Yes, Avanti is pet friendly.
Does Avanti offer parking?
Yes, Avanti offers parking.
Does Avanti have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avanti offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avanti have a pool?
Yes, Avanti has a pool.
Does Avanti have accessible units?
Yes, Avanti has accessible units.
Does Avanti have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avanti has units with dishwashers.

