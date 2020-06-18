All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:23 AM

3644 3rd Avenue

3644 3rd Ave · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3644 3rd Ave, Sacramento, CA 95817
North Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
This adorable stand alone furnished cottage is the right in the heart of North Oak Park. It is located close to everything including downtown, midtown, the new Golden One Arena, lots of parks, fantastic eateries, UC Davis Medical Center as well as local art & culture. Youll love this cottage because of the neighborhood, coziness, comfy mattress, brand new windows, brand new AC/heater, big private back yard & the full kitchen. We welcome well behaved cats and dogs with an additional pet deposit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3644-3rd-ave-sacramento-ca-95817-usa/fc003f73-e7ea-4b89-8161-2d44d223c6b3

(RLNE5667557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 3rd Avenue have any available units?
3644 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 3644 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3644 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3644 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 3644 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3644 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3644 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3644 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3644 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3644 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
