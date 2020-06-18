3644 3rd Avenue

Amenities

This adorable stand alone furnished cottage is the right in the heart of North Oak Park. It is located close to everything including downtown, midtown, the new Golden One Arena, lots of parks, fantastic eateries, UC Davis Medical Center as well as local art & culture. Youll love this cottage because of the neighborhood, coziness, comfy mattress, brand new windows, brand new AC/heater, big private back yard & the full kitchen. We welcome well behaved cats and dogs with an additional pet deposit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3644-3rd-ave-sacramento-ca-95817-usa/fc003f73-e7ea-4b89-8161-2d44d223c6b3



