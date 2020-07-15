All apartments in Sacramento
The Angelino
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

The Angelino

4801 J St · (916) 675-3776
Location

4801 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819
East Sacramento

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 968 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Angelino.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
internet access
trash valet
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
A striking, modern adaptation of historical California architecture, The Angelino is the premier luxury lofts in Sacramento, CA. Featuring 2-story townhomes and loft style pet-friendly apartment homes above some of the best retail space along famous J Street, residents will enjoy a Spanish Revival-style private courtyard with lush landscaping features. Setting a new standard for quality, luxury, and modern urban living, The Angelino is the most desirable and latest destination in East Sacramento. Call today to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500 1 Bedroom; $700 2 Bedroom
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 (1st pet), $250 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $40 - $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. 100 lbs weight limit. All other animal types must be caged. Reptile and fish tanks cannot exceed 10 gallons. A good health certificate from a veterinarian is required. All pets must be licensed within the current municipality. Proof of license must be provided.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Angelino have any available units?
The Angelino has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does The Angelino have?
Some of The Angelino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Angelino currently offering any rent specials?
The Angelino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Angelino pet-friendly?
Yes, The Angelino is pet friendly.
Does The Angelino offer parking?
Yes, The Angelino offers parking.
Does The Angelino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Angelino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Angelino have a pool?
No, The Angelino does not have a pool.
Does The Angelino have accessible units?
Yes, The Angelino has accessible units.
Does The Angelino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Angelino has units with dishwashers.
