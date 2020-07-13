All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

16 Powerhouse

1606 P Street · (916) 507-0911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. Aug 3

$4,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1522 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 16 Powerhouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
elevator
24hr maintenance
car charging
dog grooming area
e-payments
green community
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
We are 16 Powerhouse luxurious LEED Gold certified apartment community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Located in midtown Sacramento, CA were everything is within walking distance or just a short bike ride away. We are also the home of 3 fantastic local businesses, Magpie Cafe, Orchid Thai, and Temple Coffee. We welcome pets and accept dogs up to 75 lbs. We offer a private vehicle lift system, garage, and alley parking. There are ride share options including a Zip car station and bike rentals on 16th street. We are located directly across from Fremont Park, minutes from our State Capitol, and walking distance to local markets, restaurants, and shops.

Our Residents enjoy large open floor plans, high-quality finishes, Bosch stainless steel appliances, expansive outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, and walk-in closets. Stunning views of Fremont Park and the downtown Sacramento skyline. Residents have a private outdoor patio lounge that is perfect for entertaining guests or

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $1,500 for a 1 bedroom and $2,000 for a 2 bedroom.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $600
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month
restrictions: Pet restrictions may apply. Check with Management
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. We offer Alley, Garage, and garage lift parking.
Storage Details: Available in selected apartments, mostly lofts.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16 Powerhouse have any available units?
16 Powerhouse has a unit available for $4,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Powerhouse have?
Some of 16 Powerhouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Powerhouse currently offering any rent specials?
16 Powerhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Powerhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Powerhouse is pet friendly.
Does 16 Powerhouse offer parking?
Yes, 16 Powerhouse offers parking.
Does 16 Powerhouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Powerhouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Powerhouse have a pool?
No, 16 Powerhouse does not have a pool.
Does 16 Powerhouse have accessible units?
Yes, 16 Powerhouse has accessible units.
Does 16 Powerhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Powerhouse has units with dishwashers.

