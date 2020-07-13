Amenities
We are 16 Powerhouse luxurious LEED Gold certified apartment community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Located in midtown Sacramento, CA were everything is within walking distance or just a short bike ride away. We are also the home of 3 fantastic local businesses, Magpie Cafe, Orchid Thai, and Temple Coffee. We welcome pets and accept dogs up to 75 lbs. We offer a private vehicle lift system, garage, and alley parking. There are ride share options including a Zip car station and bike rentals on 16th street. We are located directly across from Fremont Park, minutes from our State Capitol, and walking distance to local markets, restaurants, and shops.
Our Residents enjoy large open floor plans, high-quality finishes, Bosch stainless steel appliances, expansive outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, and walk-in closets. Stunning views of Fremont Park and the downtown Sacramento skyline. Residents have a private outdoor patio lounge that is perfect for entertaining guests or