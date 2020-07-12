/
/
/
east sacramento
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
170 Apartments for rent in East Sacramento, Sacramento, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
30 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Angelino
4801 J St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
996 sqft
A striking, modern adaptation of historical California architecture, The Angelino is the premier luxury lofts in Sacramento, CA.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1707 35th St Unit B
1707 35th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Immaculate 2 bedroom cottage in prime location. Less than a 5 minute walk to the best offerings in East Sac. House is updated for modern living with vintage charm original wood floors, glass knobs, etc.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
858 55th St
858 55th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1047 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Single Family House in Sacramento.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3523 J St
3523 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
550 sqft
Amazing Extraordinary 1 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 236740 DESCRIPTION: An open floor plan allows great flow from the kitchen to the breakfast nook, and spacious living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 Dolores Way
1121 Dolores Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1135 sqft
1121 Dolores Way Available 09/04/20 - Home is close to restaurants, schools, hospitals, and downtown Sacramento. Bonus/Activity room in back wired with power. Owner is willing to work with one small pet. (RLNE3715739)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
331 San Antonio Way
331 San Antonio Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
300 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1708 Santa Ynez Way
1708 Santa Ynez Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Spacious East Sac duplex available to rent! 4 minutes to UCDMC, 7 minutes to Sac State, and a short walk to shopping, cafes, restaurants and light rail; centrally located! The unit is a very spacious 1200 square feet with 2 large bedrooms, a
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3109 C Street
3109 C Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
958 sqft
Cute, classic 2/1 cottage on a tree-lined street in East Sacramento. - Located 2 blocks from McKinley Park and walking distance from public library, bus stop and local restaurants, grocery and pharmacy stores.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
942 35th St
942 35th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1000 sqft
Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom, plus bonus room Duplex Walking Distance to McKinley Park Call today for a tour! Spacious 2 bedrooms with office or bonus room. Formal dining room with glass French doors, Built in china hutch and cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3511 J St
3511 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
Newly Remodeled Luxury 1bed, 1 bath Residence - Property Id: 81499 BRAND NEW / NEVER LIVED IN! This residence is situated just outside the heart of the “Fabulous Forties”, Nearby amenities include the popular McKinley Park, 2 blocks away from
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
940 36th St
940 36th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1040 sqft
Apartment Available 08/01/20 Spacious Downstairs One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment with back deck area and shared yard in East Sacramento. 940 36th St is close to Fredrick N.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3360 H St Apt 10
3360 H St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment 10 Available 07/23/20 Welcome to Park McKinley Apartments! This beautiful art deco property is a prominent cornerstone of East Sacramento's iconic McKinley Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
608 46th Street
608 46th Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Fabulous 40's - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home offers,Central H/A, Fireplace, Laundry Hookup in Kitchen, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Carpet, Dining Room Nook in Kitchen, Yard (Not Fenced) Long Driveway, No Garage Small Basement.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3414 J St
3414 J St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
Newly remodeled luxury 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 289789 Newly Remodeled Luxury 1 Bed, 1 Bath Residence This residence is situated just outside the heart of the "Fabulous Forties", the city's most quintessential and desirable neighborhood.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3331 E Whitebird
3331 E Street, Sacramento, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3381 sqft
completely remodeled 5 bedroom and 6 bathroom located in a beautiful and quiet community.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3142 O St
3142 O Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
964 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3142 O St in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4500 Elvas Avenue
4500 Elvas Avenue, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1597 sqft
4500 Elvas Avenue Available 08/15/20 ADORABLE 2/2 (East Sac Location) Duplex! PLEASE READ AD BEFORE CALLING FOR VIEWING! - Hi Everyone.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
333 San Antonio Way
333 San Antonio Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,195
300 sqft
Please visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate information, qualifications, showings and application status. rentinfo365.com
Results within 1 mile of East Sacramento
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,755
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Elan
2501 H Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Elan in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
216 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CARosemont, CALa Riviera, CAParkway, CAFlorin, CANorth Highlands, CAFoothill Farms, CA