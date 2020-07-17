All apartments in Sacramento
192 Globe Avenue

192 Globe Avenue · (916) 238-1650
Location

192 Globe Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95815
Woodlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/YL1htVoFfW8

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Sacramento! New carpet being installed and fresh paint throughout! This property includes a large living room, a beautiful kitchen, and an in-unit laundry area. You will be able to enjoy the luxury of a a spacious and private backyard that is perfect for entertaining.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Rent: $1595 + $65 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 07/10/2020  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Globe Avenue have any available units?
192 Globe Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 192 Globe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
192 Globe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Globe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 192 Globe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 192 Globe Avenue offer parking?
No, 192 Globe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 192 Globe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Globe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Globe Avenue have a pool?
No, 192 Globe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 192 Globe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 192 Globe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Globe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 Globe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Globe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Globe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
