Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving

Located in the heart of North Natomas in Sacramento, Granite Point is the lavish apartment community that you’ve been waiting for. You’ll find a stunning array of one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Sacramento. Your new home comes with Energy Star appliances, including a full-size washer dryer, in-home storage, and covered patio or terrace. Reserve your luxury apartment home with us today!



Our community features a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, yoga studio, resort-style swimming pool, heated spa, all with common area Wi-Fi, an outdoor park and community grills for everyone to enjoy. Take delight in our beautifully landscaped grounds and superior customer service at every turn. Treat yourself to the charming apartment in Sacramento that you’ve always wanted and apply for your home at Granite Point today!