Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Miramonte and Trovas Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4850 Natomas Blvd · (916) 318-3112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to Half a Month Free! Up to $860 Value! *Select Homes
Location

4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95835
RP Sports Compex

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0433M · Avail. now

$1,571

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 0135M · Avail. Aug 29

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 1123M · Avail. now

$1,597

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1418M · Avail. Sep 19

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 1315M · Avail. Sep 24

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 311T · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miramonte and Trovas Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
fire pit
hot tub
pool table
At Miramonte and Trovas, you’ll enjoy unparalleled luxury living. Our spacious, pet-friendly apartments for rent in Sacramento, California, feature elegant architecture, granite inspired countertops, custom cabinetry, invigorating soaking tubs, crown molding, and private detached garages. Take a refreshing swim in our shimmering pool, watch the big game on an oversized flat-screen TV in our plush resident lounge, or plan your weekend in Downtown Sacramento, with the life of the city at your doorstep.Miramonte and Trovas’ one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences are situated in a prime downtown location, close to the Old Sacramento, Sacramento River, Sacramento International Airport, and Westfield Downtown Plaza. Visit us today, and discover why our luxury apartments embody everything you love about living in Sacramento.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs, aggressive breeds
Cats
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Covered parking, parking garage $90/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miramonte and Trovas Apartments have any available units?
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,571 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Miramonte and Trovas Apartments have?
Some of Miramonte and Trovas Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miramonte and Trovas Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to Half a Month Free! Up to $860 Value! *Select Homes
Is Miramonte and Trovas Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Miramonte and Trovas Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Miramonte and Trovas Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Miramonte and Trovas Apartments offers parking.
Does Miramonte and Trovas Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Miramonte and Trovas Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Miramonte and Trovas Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Miramonte and Trovas Apartments has a pool.
Does Miramonte and Trovas Apartments have accessible units?
No, Miramonte and Trovas Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Miramonte and Trovas Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Miramonte and Trovas Apartments has units with dishwashers.
