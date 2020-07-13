Miramonte and Trovas Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly fire pit hot tub pool table

At Miramonte and Trovas, you’ll enjoy unparalleled luxury living. Our spacious, pet-friendly apartments for rent in Sacramento, California, feature elegant architecture, granite inspired countertops, custom cabinetry, invigorating soaking tubs, crown molding, and private detached garages. Take a refreshing swim in our shimmering pool, watch the big game on an oversized flat-screen TV in our plush resident lounge, or plan your weekend in Downtown Sacramento, with the life of the city at your doorstep.Miramonte and Trovas’ one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences are situated in a prime downtown location, close to the Old Sacramento, Sacramento River, Sacramento International Airport, and Westfield Downtown Plaza. Visit us today, and discover why our luxury apartments embody everything you love about living in Sacramento.