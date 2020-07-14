All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like Sutter Green Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
Sutter Green Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Sutter Green Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2205 Natomas Park Drive · (916) 579-6351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95833

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10202 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sutter Green Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
package receiving
cats allowed
alarm system
bike storage
car charging
carport
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
We are open and offering self-guided tours at Sutter Green Luxury Apartments. We are located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento, CA. Minutes to downtown Sacramento and a stones throw from Interstate 5. A completely smoke-free, pet-friendly community surrounded by towering trees, Sutter Green offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent and available now! Sutter Green is far from anything you have ever experienced in Sacramento. Live the upscale urban lifestyle in the comfort of the suburban neighborhood. Move in to your new apartment with quartz countertops, Energy Star Rated stainless steel appliances, subway tile, luxury plank wood floors, upscale fixtures, and designer interiors.

Amenities are abundant and built-in, not added on. We have so many amenities it will blow your mind! Amenities like keyless entries, complimentary downtown shuttle, Fitness on Demand, and even a Pampered Paw dog spa. There is seriously something for everyone. Sutter Green is locat

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per adult
Deposit: $300 ( 1 bedroom) $400 (2 bedroom)
Additional: 1 Bedroom utilities are a FLAT RATE of $70/month and 2 Bedroom utilities are a FLAT RATE of $80/month. Renter's insurance required!
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $600
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Under 75 lbs non vicious breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage, detatached garage, covered carports, uncovered assigned parking. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sutter Green Apartments have any available units?
Sutter Green Apartments has a unit available for $2,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Sutter Green Apartments have?
Some of Sutter Green Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sutter Green Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sutter Green Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sutter Green Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sutter Green Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sutter Green Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sutter Green Apartments offers parking.
Does Sutter Green Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sutter Green Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sutter Green Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sutter Green Apartments has a pool.
Does Sutter Green Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sutter Green Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sutter Green Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sutter Green Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sutter Green Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833
1801L
1123 18th St
Sacramento, CA 95811
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180
Sacramento, CA 95811
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA 95831
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr
Sacramento, CA 95826
Veranda at the Park
2264 Cottage Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
19J
1827 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
The Carlaw
1020 R Street
Sacramento, CA 95811

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity