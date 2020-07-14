Sutter Green Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access package receiving cats allowed alarm system bike storage car charging carport cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

We are open and offering self-guided tours at Sutter Green Luxury Apartments. We are located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento, CA. Minutes to downtown Sacramento and a stones throw from Interstate 5. A completely smoke-free, pet-friendly community surrounded by towering trees, Sutter Green offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent and available now! Sutter Green is far from anything you have ever experienced in Sacramento. Live the upscale urban lifestyle in the comfort of the suburban neighborhood. Move in to your new apartment with quartz countertops, Energy Star Rated stainless steel appliances, subway tile, luxury plank wood floors, upscale fixtures, and designer interiors.



Amenities are abundant and built-in, not added on. We have so many amenities it will blow your mind! Amenities like keyless entries, complimentary downtown shuttle, Fitness on Demand, and even a Pampered Paw dog spa. There is seriously something for everyone. Sutter Green is locat