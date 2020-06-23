Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 359 Parke Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
359 Parke Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
359 Parke Street
359 Parke Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
359 Parke Street, Pasadena, CA 91101
Villa Parke
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 359 Parke Street have any available units?
359 Parke Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 359 Parke Street currently offering any rent specials?
359 Parke Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Parke Street pet-friendly?
No, 359 Parke Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 359 Parke Street offer parking?
No, 359 Parke Street does not offer parking.
Does 359 Parke Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 Parke Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Parke Street have a pool?
No, 359 Parke Street does not have a pool.
Does 359 Parke Street have accessible units?
No, 359 Parke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Parke Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 Parke Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 359 Parke Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 Parke Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Pasadena
South Lake
The Oaks
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
Pasadena City College
Fuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton