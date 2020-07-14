Arpeggio Pasadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage fire pit key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle. Each of our homes is equipped with an in-unit washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, ceiling fans, NEST thermostats* and a private deck/patio. Enjoy our amazing community amenities such as our state-of-the-art fitness center, BBQ area, lounge and internet cafe with coffee bar. We are also a pet-friendly community!



Arpeggio is located near the richly cultured center of Pasadena's downtown. We are just a short distance from shopping, dining and all your entertainment needs. Conveniently located near the 210 and 110 freeways. Our luxury Pasadena apartments are masterfully crafted to create quality living through a unique blend of timeless, classic design and cutting-edge technology.

We offer flexible lease terms to fit your lifestyle needs. Call us today to schedule