Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Arpeggio Pasadena

325 Cordova St · (833) 251-9829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 432 · Avail. now

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 433 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arpeggio Pasadena.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
fire pit
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle. Each of our homes is equipped with an in-unit washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, ceiling fans, NEST thermostats* and a private deck/patio. Enjoy our amazing community amenities such as our state-of-the-art fitness center, BBQ area, lounge and internet cafe with coffee bar. We are also a pet-friendly community!

Arpeggio is located near the richly cultured center of Pasadena's downtown. We are just a short distance from shopping, dining and all your entertainment needs. Conveniently located near the 210 and 110 freeways. Our luxury Pasadena apartments are masterfully crafted to create quality living through a unique blend of timeless, classic design and cutting-edge technology.
We offer flexible lease terms to fit your lifestyle needs. Call us today to schedule

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $199 Holding Deposit Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed and weight
Parking Details: Garage lot. Extra parking available $85/mo.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Available prices vary

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arpeggio Pasadena have any available units?
Arpeggio Pasadena has 5 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Arpeggio Pasadena have?
Some of Arpeggio Pasadena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arpeggio Pasadena currently offering any rent specials?
Arpeggio Pasadena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arpeggio Pasadena pet-friendly?
Yes, Arpeggio Pasadena is pet friendly.
Does Arpeggio Pasadena offer parking?
Yes, Arpeggio Pasadena offers parking.
Does Arpeggio Pasadena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arpeggio Pasadena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arpeggio Pasadena have a pool?
No, Arpeggio Pasadena does not have a pool.
Does Arpeggio Pasadena have accessible units?
No, Arpeggio Pasadena does not have accessible units.
Does Arpeggio Pasadena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arpeggio Pasadena has units with dishwashers.
