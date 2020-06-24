All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

288 s oak knoll 5

288 S Oak Knoll Ave · No Longer Available
Location

288 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bedroom gem in the heart of Pasadena - Property Id: 98932

This modern two-bedroom condominium sits in a quiet 8-unit owner occupied complex. It's nestled in a quiet and safe residential neighborhood of Pasadena. Extremely accessible to an abundance of shopping, you walk and dine to downtown recreational facilities (South Lake District, Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado, Rose Bowl).
LOCAL AMENITIES/SERVICES:
South Lake District, home to many dining and shopping facilities, is within walking distance
Minutes away from the 110, 134, and 210 freeways
Minutes away from public transportation (metro station)
Nearby shopping: Target, Pavillions, Trader Joes, Walgreens, Macy's (walkable distance)

Property amenities:

Carport
Cooling System: central
Electricity not included in rent
Flooring: Hardwood
Flooring: Tile
Gas not included in rent
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Laundry: Shared
Near Transportation
Parking Spaces: 1

Unit amenities:
Additional Storage
Balcony
Granite countertop
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Stainless steel appliances
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98932
Property Id 98932

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4686353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

