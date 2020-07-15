Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1515 Sunset Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1515 Sunset Ave
1515 Sunset Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1515 Sunset Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great home
(RLNE5527695)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 Sunset Ave have any available units?
1515 Sunset Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 1515 Sunset Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Sunset Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Sunset Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Sunset Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Sunset Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Sunset Ave offers parking.
Does 1515 Sunset Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Sunset Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Sunset Ave have a pool?
No, 1515 Sunset Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Sunset Ave have accessible units?
No, 1515 Sunset Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Sunset Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Sunset Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Sunset Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Sunset Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
