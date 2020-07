Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub fire pit bbq/grill internet access media room

Westgate Apartments in Pasadena, CA is an environmentally-friendly urban community that is LEED Silver Certified promoting healthy living and sustainable practices. Here at Westgate, spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are full of the high-end amenities and finishes you expect. The community's innovative architecture means each building varies in detail and design for true groundbreaking style. You're only one block from Colorado Blvd. where you can find shopping, dining and entertainment just steps away! This is a smoke-free community and we embrace comfort wholeheartedly. That's just one of many convenient green living perks you'll absolutely adore when you call Westgate your new home.