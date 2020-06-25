All apartments in Orange
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
532 E WASHINGTON AVE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

532 E WASHINGTON AVE

532 East Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

532 East Washington Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
532 E WASHINGTON AVE Available 06/01/19 532 E WASHINGTON AVE - Available - 6 bedroom 4 bath, Single Family Home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4101824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have any available units?
532 E WASHINGTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 532 E WASHINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
532 E WASHINGTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 E WASHINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE offer parking?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

