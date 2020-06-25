Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
532 E WASHINGTON AVE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
532 E WASHINGTON AVE
532 East Washington Avenue
Location
532 East Washington Avenue, Orange, CA 92866
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
532 E WASHINGTON AVE Available 06/01/19 532 E WASHINGTON AVE - Available - 6 bedroom 4 bath, Single Family Home
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4101824)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have any available units?
532 E WASHINGTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange, CA
.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orange Rent Report
.
Is 532 E WASHINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
532 E WASHINGTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 E WASHINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange
.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE offer parking?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 E WASHINGTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 E WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
