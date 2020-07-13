All apartments in Orange
AMLI Uptown Orange.
AMLI Uptown Orange
AMLI Uptown Orange

385 S Manchester Ave · (858) 240-8337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Move in by July 31st & receive ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Ask for details. -- Exp 7.31.20
Location

385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA 92868
The Colony

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2102 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,284

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 4037 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,322

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 4105 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,362

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3113 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,753

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2049 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,754

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 3005 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3028 · Avail. Aug 20

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Uptown Orange.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
hot tub
media room
smoke-free community
AMLI Uptown Orange is centrally located in the City of Orange. Our brand new apartments are surrounded by outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment with The Outlets at Orange just steps away. Nearby bike paths connect to beautiful neighborhoods and parks, providing great recreational opportunities, and our location provides easy access to Orange County Beaches. Nearby employment opportunities are numerous and easily accessible at The University of California, Irvine Medical Center, Saint Josephs Hospital, Anaheims Platinum Triangle, Irvine and Downtown Los Angeles via the 5, 22, and 57 freeways. Residents will enjoy an array of exceptional amenities including a resort-style pool with cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness center, luxury clubroom, media lounge, tech lounge, social hub, barbecue areas and more. Our apartments are also pet-friendly.The community offers contemporary one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, elegant quartz countertops, designer cabinets, kitchen islands, wood-style flooring in living areas, and spacious patios and balconies. AMLI's Uptown Orange apartments are designed to achieve LEED Platinum designation, evidence of AMLI's focus on living green. Our apartments are also a smoke-free community, inside and out, to ensure a healthy living environment for our residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (Studio and 1 bedroom), $600 (2 and 3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 per bedroom with a max of two spots). Extra parking ranges from $125-$150.
Storage Details: Storage units available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI Uptown Orange have any available units?
AMLI Uptown Orange has 21 units available starting at $2,284 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Uptown Orange have?
Some of AMLI Uptown Orange's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Uptown Orange currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Uptown Orange is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Move in by July 31st & receive ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Ask for details. -- Exp 7.31.20
Is AMLI Uptown Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Uptown Orange is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Uptown Orange offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Uptown Orange offers parking.
Does AMLI Uptown Orange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Uptown Orange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Uptown Orange have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Uptown Orange has a pool.
Does AMLI Uptown Orange have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Uptown Orange has accessible units.
Does AMLI Uptown Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Uptown Orange has units with dishwashers.

