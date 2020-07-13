Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bike storage coffee bar conference room dog grooming area hot tub media room smoke-free community

AMLI Uptown Orange is centrally located in the City of Orange. Our brand new apartments are surrounded by outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment with The Outlets at Orange just steps away. Nearby bike paths connect to beautiful neighborhoods and parks, providing great recreational opportunities, and our location provides easy access to Orange County Beaches. Nearby employment opportunities are numerous and easily accessible at The University of California, Irvine Medical Center, Saint Josephs Hospital, Anaheims Platinum Triangle, Irvine and Downtown Los Angeles via the 5, 22, and 57 freeways. Residents will enjoy an array of exceptional amenities including a resort-style pool with cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness center, luxury clubroom, media lounge, tech lounge, social hub, barbecue areas and more. Our apartments are also pet-friendly.The community offers contemporary one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, elegant quartz countertops, designer cabinets, kitchen islands, wood-style flooring in living areas, and spacious patios and balconies. AMLI's Uptown Orange apartments are designed to achieve LEED Platinum designation, evidence of AMLI's focus on living green. Our apartments are also a smoke-free community, inside and out, to ensure a healthy living environment for our residents.