Apartment List
/
CA
/
orange
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Orange, CA

Finding an apartment in Orange that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
$
Northeast Anaheim
4 Units Available
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming neighborhood with ample green space. Located near Highway 55 and 91. On-site amenities include covered parking, a large pool with sundeck, and laundry facilities. Updated one- and two-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. Just minutes from Highway 55 and area parks. On-site laundry service and covered parking. Apartments offer updated appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
3 Units Available
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Located close to Highways 91 and 55. Close to schools and parks. On-site laundry services provided and covered parking available. Interiors are spacious with upgrades as well as built-in storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1150 sqft
Pinewood Apartments feature single-story cottage-style apartments with private, fenced patios and garages which feel like your own home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
2 Units Available
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, smaller community within a short distance of Highway 55, area parks, and local schools. On-site pool with sundeck, laundry services, and covered parking. Apartments are larger with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
2 Units Available
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely landscaped residential community with a pool and spa. Cable-ready apartments with high-speed internet access, ceiling fans, and tubs/showers. Within walking distance of El Modena High School.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A
3422 East Salisbury Circle, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1106 sqft
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A Available 06/14/20 Spacious 2-Bed Condo for Rent in Private, Gated Community - Privately, located behind the gates of the highly-desirable Stratford community off of Prospect near the 55 FWY and walking distance from

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
760 North Fern Street
760 North Fern Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1496 sqft
Located on a corner lot in a great family neighborhood this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is waiting for you! This home features upgraded flooring throughout, extensive recessed lighting, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, vaulted

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
448 N Londonderry Lane
448 North Londonderry Lane, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1802 sqft
Available to see on June 8 only. Call your agent or Matthew Fletcher to schedule a showing time. Do not just show up. Thank you. Charming, quiet and clean 3 bed / 2.5 bath end unit in the gated Cambridge community in Orange.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A
3405 East Hammond Circle, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1114 sqft
Spacious Townhome | Desirable Orange Location - This spacious townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and comes complete with a two-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Orange
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
Cabrillo Park
36 Units Available
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,387
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,683
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Platinum Triangle
12 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,810
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1036 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Platinum Triangle
7 Units Available
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1288 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sherman Oaks
6 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Anaheim Resort
2 Units Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Platinum Triangle
39 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,900
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Orange, CA

Finding an apartment in Orange that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange Accessible ApartmentsOrange Apartments under $1,400Orange Apartments under $1,700Orange Apartments under $1500
Orange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with GymOrange Apartments with GymOrange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Apartments with Pool
Orange Apartments with PoolOrange Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange Cheap PlacesOrange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Furnished ApartmentsOrange Furnished ApartmentsOrange Luxury PlacesOrange Pet Friendly PlacesOrange Pet Friendly PlacesOrange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles