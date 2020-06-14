Apartment List
/
CA
/
orange
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Orange, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orange renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
Northeast Anaheim
4 Units Available
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming neighborhood with ample green space. Located near Highway 55 and 91. On-site amenities include covered parking, a large pool with sundeck, and laundry facilities. Updated one- and two-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Located close to Highways 91 and 55. Close to schools and parks. On-site laundry services provided and covered parking available. Interiors are spacious with upgrades as well as built-in storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1150 sqft
Pinewood Apartments feature single-story cottage-style apartments with private, fenced patios and garages which feel like your own home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, smaller community within a short distance of Highway 55, area parks, and local schools. On-site pool with sundeck, laundry services, and covered parking. Apartments are larger with lots of storage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
6614 E Laguna Court
6614 Laguna Court, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3211 sqft
This beautiful, tastefully upgraded home is located on a cul de sac in the highly desirable Serrano Heights community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
616 W Chapman Avenue
616 West Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1200 sqft
This Charming Craftsman home sits within the Old Towne Borders, steps to shopping and the Plaza. Includes Landscaped Enclosed Rear Yard. Driveway that extends to the alley. Authentic Hardwood floors. Re-modeled Kitchen.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2328 E. Coolidge Ave
2328 East Coolidge Avenue, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1875 sqft
Remodeled Four Bedroom Single Family Home in Orange! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is spread over 1875 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A
3422 East Salisbury Circle, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1106 sqft
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A Available 06/14/20 Spacious 2-Bed Condo for Rent in Private, Gated Community - Privately, located behind the gates of the highly-desirable Stratford community off of Prospect near the 55 FWY and walking distance from

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
609 S Orange Street
609 South Orange Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Rare opportunity to live in a pristine 1915 Old Towne Orange charmer, presiding on the corner of River & Orange, near Hart Park. Enjoy historical significance without sacrificing convenience. Approx 1400 sq ft home has, 3 Bedrms , 2 Baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1431 E Maple Avenue
1431 East Maple Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1275 sqft
Charming single-story home! This home has 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. The minute you drive up you will fall in love with this home and quaint area.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
6216 E Blairwood Lane
6216 East Blairwood Lane, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,695
4150 sqft
Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3801 E Woodbine Road
3801 Woodbine Road, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4132 sqft
This beautiful custom traditional home located in the 24-hour gated prestigious community of Hillcrest in Orange is spaced at 4,132 sqft. This home includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
551 N Pageant Drive
551 North Pageant Drive, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1462 sqft
You will be impressed by the open floor plan of this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with 1,462 square feet of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
400 S Flower Street
400 South Flower Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1602 sqft
Welcome to this 3 story townhome in the community of Manana in Orange. Lots of natural light and windows in this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with hardwood floors throughout, plus a patio and a balcony with no one below you.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
6346 E Edgemont Drive
6346 East Edgemont Drive, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
4155 sqft
Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office.

1 of 6

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
404 S Grand Street
404 South Grand Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1044 sqft
Charming Craftsman located in Old Towne Orange, south of Chapman University. Resurfaced Hardwood floors, cozy rooms, small side yard, and near Hart Park. Large porch and ideal location.

1 of 12

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1115 E Rose Avenue
1115 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2065 sqft
Exquisite Single Family Residential Home located near Old Towne Orange and near Chapman University. Includes Master Bedroom Retreat with Walk-in Closets, newer Tiled Shower with Bench, and Large Tub. Hardwood Floors and Carpeting throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Orange
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
15 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,387
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Southeast Anaheim
38 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
Cabrillo Park
23 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
City Guide for Orange, CA

Unlike most of Southern California, Orange has chosen to preserve its older parts of town, keeping a quaint vibe about the place. Without this careful preservation, it would be just another expensive SoCal town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Orange? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Orange, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orange renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange Accessible ApartmentsOrange Apartments under $1,400Orange Apartments under $1,700Orange Apartments under $1500
Orange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with GymOrange Apartments with GymOrange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Apartments with Pool
Orange Apartments with PoolOrange Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange Cheap PlacesOrange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Furnished ApartmentsOrange Furnished ApartmentsOrange Luxury PlacesOrange Pet Friendly PlacesOrange Pet Friendly PlacesOrange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles