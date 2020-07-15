Apartment List
/
CA
/
orange
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

53 Studio Apartments for rent in Orange, CA

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
28 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Results within 1 mile of Orange
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
16 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
23 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
42 Units Available
Southeast Anaheim
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,070
608 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Santa Ana
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,795
557 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
28 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,773
573 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,826
607 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,379
405 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
12901 Garden Grove Blv
12901 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$2,202
350 sqft
Director of sales - Property Id: 285318 Additional Guest Room amenities include: • All Suites feature a Fully Equipped Kitchen with cooktop, microwave, full-sized refrigerator/freezer (with icemaker), dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, utensils,

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Platinum Triangle
1801 E. Katella Ave. #2036
1801 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
600 sqft
1801 E. Katella Ave.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Anaheim
1855 S Manchester Ave
1855 South Manchester Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,800
Studio Suite Staybridge Suites Anaheim Resort - Property Id: 256729 Fully furnished studio suite. Room has a great kitchen minus the oven. Breakfast included every morning. Complimentary parking, wi-fi and cable.
Results within 5 miles of Orange
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
8 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,991
716 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
5 Units Available
The Colony
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,836
552 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
15 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,675
520 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
51 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,555
552 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Colony
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,015
611 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,639
455 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,575
540 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
50 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 18 at 05:06 PM
16 Units Available
The Colony
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,650
714 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
2 Units Available
Willard
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,525
695 sqft
1001 Riverine Ave is a multi-family home in Santa Ana, CA 92701. Nearby schools include Orange County Educational Arts Academy, Storybook Preschool, and Head Start Santa Ana Unified School District. The property was built in 1983.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Gallery Way
111 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,700
560 sqft
Lovely Jr. 1 Bedroom Condo in Tustin Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBY9gv2nau5 Click link below for video tour. https://youtu.be/Yz9cKxsjlzA To schedule showings: 1.

July 2020 Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orange rents declined slightly over the past month

Orange rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orange stand at $1,803 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,317 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Orange over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Orange

    As rents have fallen slightly in Orange, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Orange is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $2,317 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Orange fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Orange than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Orange is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 1 BedroomsOrange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange Accessible ApartmentsOrange Apartments under $1,400Orange Apartments under $1,700
    Orange Apartments under $1500Orange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with GymOrange Apartments with GymOrange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Apartments with Pool
    Orange Apartments with PoolOrange Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange Cheap PlacesOrange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Furnished ApartmentsOrange Furnished ApartmentsOrange Luxury PlacesOrange Pet Friendly PlacesOrange Pet Friendly PlacesOrange Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
    Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
    Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Orange Vale Colony

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
    Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles