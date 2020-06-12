202 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orange, CA

Apartment List
10 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.

1 Unit Available
760 North Fern Street
760 North Fern Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1496 sqft
Located on a corner lot in a great family neighborhood this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is waiting for you! This home features upgraded flooring throughout, extensive recessed lighting, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, vaulted

1 Unit Available
204 South Grand
204 South Grand Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1200 sqft
204 South Grand Available 07/01/20 - Virtual Tours subject to cancellation if property is rented prior. Virtual Showing Friday June 12th 4pm https://us02web.zoom.

1 Unit Available
291 North Harwood
291 North Harwood Street, Orange, CA
291 North Harwood Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous Old Towne Orange Home - APPLICATIONS BEING SCREENED JUNE 11TH, 2020 AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING ON JUNE 10th at 5pm ONLY- All viewers must wear a mask when arriving to see. One party allowed in at a time.

1 Unit Available
6915 Monaco Pkwy
6915 Monaco Parkway, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2117 sqft
6915 Monaco Pkwy Available 06/13/20 Serrano Heights Home with 3 bedrooms + Office - Serrano Heights Home with 3 bedrooms + Office.

1 Unit Available
2525 N Bourbon St
2525 North Bourbon Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1390 sqft
Remodeled Condo in Fullerton - Property Id: 289901 This is a beautiful completely remodeled condominium. NEW EVERYTHING: floor, pain, stainless appliances, bath & shower, cabinets, closets.

1 Unit Available
3009 N Main St
3009 North Main Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1622 sqft
The Loft: Live/ Work at City Place, Santa Ana - Property Id: 55846 Location! Location! Right on Main Street. Just across the street from the Main Place shopping mall. Live the Urban lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
616 W. Chapman Avenue
616 West Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1200 sqft
616 W. Chapman Avenue Available 06/15/20 - Newly painted with enclosed rear yard. In Old Towne Orange. large driveway. Available to view on Appointment only-SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN SHOWING-One party viewing at a time.

1 Unit Available
2025 W. Palmyra Avenue
2025 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1500 sqft
Extensively Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in The City Of Orange - Welcome home! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths spread out over 1500 Sq.Ft of living space. This home has been extensively remodeled. The property interior has been freshly painted.

1 Unit Available
2328 E. Coolidge Ave
2328 East Coolidge Avenue, Orange, CA
Remodeled Four Bedroom Single Family Home in Orange! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is spread over 1875 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
483 N. Citrus St.
483 North Citrus Street, Orange, CA
Large Orange Home - Close to Chapman University - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Call for Move In Specials !! 6 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home. Students welcome. Near Chapman University.

1 Unit Available
271 South Grand
271 South Grand Street, Orange, CA
271 South Grand Available 06/16/20 - First Showing Tuesday June 16th 3pm-no other showing times are being scheduled SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN SHOWING-One party viewing at a time.

1 Unit Available
1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103
1910 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1450 sqft
Living space, Lifestyle, and Location! - Living space, Lifestyle, and Location! This beautiful Vista Monterey home located in a gated community has it all.

1 Unit Available
890 N. Shafffer
890 North Shaffer Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1300 sqft
890 N. Shafffer Available 08/01/20 - Virtual Tours subject to cancellation if property is rented prior. Virtual Showing Thursday June 11th 4pm https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84491472725 If you have questions please email jeremy@riccirealty.

1 Unit Available
688 North Handy
688 North Handy Street, Orange, CA
688 North Handy Available 06/20/20 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, with enclosed rear yard. Laminate flooring, 2 car garage If you have questions please email jeremy@riccirealty.

Northeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
271 W Pebble Creek Lane
271 West Pebble Creek Lane, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2059 sqft
271 W Pebble Creek Lane Available 06/15/20 Live in Luxury: Newly Built and Fully Upgraded Spacious Single-Family Home - This newly built fully upgraded 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath + Private Loft detached single-family home is located near the charming Old

1 Unit Available
609 S Orange Street
609 South Orange Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Rare opportunity to live in a pristine 1915 Old Towne Orange charmer, presiding on the corner of River & Orange, near Hart Park. Enjoy historical significance without sacrificing convenience. Approx 1400 sq ft home has, 3 Bedrms , 2 Baths.

1 Unit Available
1431 E Maple Avenue
1431 East Maple Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1275 sqft
Charming single-story home! This home has 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. The minute you drive up you will fall in love with this home and quaint area.

1 Unit Available
425 N Bloomberry
425 North Bloomberry, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1788 sqft
Welcome Home! This beautifully maintained corner/end unit in the gated Cambridge II is waiting just for you! Enter through the front door into a spacious family and dining room, complete with gas log fireplace and sliding glass doors showcasing the

1 Unit Available
6216 E Blairwood Lane
6216 East Blairwood Lane, Orange, CA
Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office.

1 Unit Available
2772 N Blackburn Drive
2772 North Blackburn Drive, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1458 sqft
Nestled in the hills of Orange and Anaheim Hills. Views outside of complex with walking trails. This Townhome is setup for convenience - no one above or below you along with a 2 car attached garage.

1 Unit Available
1940 E Stearns Avenue
1940 East Stearns Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
This is the one! Beautifully remodeled, 3 bedroom, single level, turnkey home is ready to move in. The completely remodeled Kitchen features white cabinets , gorgeous quartz countertops, matching stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting.

1 Unit Available
2502 N San Miguel Drive
2502 North San Miguel Drive, Orange, CA
This ONE story 3560 SF home located in a prestigious “Portofira Estates”-a gated guard community.

1 Unit Available
1059 N Antonio Circle
1059 North Antonio Circle, Orange, CA
Exquisite five bedroom cul de sac pool home showcases an open, entertaining floor plan, stylish upgrades and voluminous living spaces. Magnificent expansive windows highlight the meticulous grounds.

June 2020 Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orange rents held steady over the past month

Orange rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orange stand at $1,807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,321 for a two-bedroom. Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Orange throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Orange

    Rent growth in Orange has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Orange is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $2,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Orange.
    • While rents in Orange remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Orange than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Orange is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

