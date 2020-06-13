Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

98 Cheap Apartments for rent in Orange, CA

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1188 sqft
Affordable housing in spacious townhomes in a quiet, gated residential setting. Community features three sparkling swimming pools with sundecks, two tot lots, large front lawns and a BBQ area. Units are bright and open.
Last updated June 13
$
Northeast Anaheim
4 Units Available
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming neighborhood with ample green space. Located near Highway 55 and 91. On-site amenities include covered parking, a large pool with sundeck, and laundry facilities. Updated one- and two-bedroom homes.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. Just minutes from Highway 55 and area parks. On-site laundry service and covered parking. Apartments offer updated appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Located close to Highways 91 and 55. Close to schools and parks. On-site laundry services provided and covered parking available. Interiors are spacious with upgrades as well as built-in storage.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, smaller community within a short distance of Highway 55, area parks, and local schools. On-site pool with sundeck, laundry services, and covered parking. Apartments are larger with lots of storage.
Last updated June 12
2 Units Available
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely landscaped residential community with a pool and spa. Cable-ready apartments with high-speed internet access, ceiling fans, and tubs/showers. Within walking distance of El Modena High School.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.
Results within 1 mile of Orange
Last updated June 13
$
Cabrillo Park
25 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Last updated June 13
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,577
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,791
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,469
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown Santa Ana
1 Unit Available
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Last updated June 13
$
Sherman Oaks
5 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Last updated June 13
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Orange
Last updated June 13
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mark VII in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
$
The Colony
3 Units Available
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lemon Terrace in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
North Euclid
3 Units Available
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Anaheim Place in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road, Tustin, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market Place in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
$
5 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
921 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
West Anaheim
7 Units Available
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Olivos in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
The Colony
22 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,615
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Last updated June 13
The Colony
1 Unit Available
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal Palms in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
43 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,735
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.

June 2020 Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Orange rents held steady over the past month

Orange rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orange stand at $1,807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,321 for a two-bedroom. Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Orange throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Orange

    Rent growth in Orange has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Orange is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $2,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Orange.
    • While rents in Orange remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Orange than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Orange is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

