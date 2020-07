Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill car charging carport coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County. Offering spacious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, complete with designer finishes and boutique hotel-style amenities. Centrally located in the City of Orange, Eleven10 provides convenient access to work, play and everything else inherent to the Southern California way of life. When you arrive at Eleven10, you've not only found a place to live, you've found Orange County's best new lifestyle.