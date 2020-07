Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes, an apartment community nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood in Orange, California. Our community offers two and three bedroom townhomes and apartment homes with private entrances, assigned parking, and a condo-like feel. Some homes feature washer and dryer connections or enclosed backyards. Our community extends an array of amenities, including gas barbecues, picnic areas, a basketball court, and a children's play area. Ridgewood Village is a pet-friendly community within minutes of the 22, 55 and 91 Freeways, Chapman University, and Old Town Orange. Schedule a private tour today and discover all that you have been looking for in your next home.



