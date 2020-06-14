Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

211 Apartments for rent in Orange, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orange renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1150 sqft
Pinewood Apartments feature single-story cottage-style apartments with private, fenced patios and garages which feel like your own home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
760 North Fern Street
760 North Fern Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1496 sqft
Located on a corner lot in a great family neighborhood this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is waiting for you! This home features upgraded flooring throughout, extensive recessed lighting, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, vaulted

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3009 N Main St
3009 North Main Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1622 sqft
The Loft: Live/ Work at City Place, Santa Ana - Property Id: 55846 Location! Location! Right on Main Street. Just across the street from the Main Place shopping mall. Live the Urban lifestyle.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8514 E Baker Hill Road
8514 East Baker Hill Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
882 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange with a premium view. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Orange
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Platinum Triangle
24 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,996
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Southeast Anaheim
38 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
Cabrillo Park
23 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
Cabrillo Park
36 Units Available
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,387
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,683
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Platinum Triangle
12 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,810
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1036 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Platinum Triangle
6 Units Available
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1288 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sherman Oaks
6 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Anaheim Resort
2 Units Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Platinum Triangle
39 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,900
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
14 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Cabrillo Park
1 Unit Available
2521 North Hathaway Street
2521 North Hathaway Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1414 sqft
Located on a cul de sac in a wonderful neighborhood, this single family home features extensive bamboo flooring, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded dual paned windows, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and custom cabinets, plantation
City Guide for Orange, CA

Unlike most of Southern California, Orange has chosen to preserve its older parts of town, keeping a quaint vibe about the place. Without this careful preservation, it would be just another expensive SoCal town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Orange? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Orange, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orange renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

