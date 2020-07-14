All apartments in Orange
Find more places like Georgian.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
Georgian
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Georgian

315 East Lincoln Avenue · (714) 942-2313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 049 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 060 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 968 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Georgian.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Enjoy the best of all worlds: Serenity and location. Georgian Apartment Homes is conveniently located just minutes from...everything! Dining, shopping and entertainment. Simply miles away from the restaurants and entertainment found in Historic Old Towne Orange, the Outlets at Orange, the Platinum Triangle around Angel Stadium, the Honda Center and even Disneyland! University of California Irvine Medical Center, St. Josephs Hospital and Chapman University are also conveniently located to Georgian Apartments.

Commuting is made easy with nearby access to the 5, 22, 57 and 91 freeways. The Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) provides residents with expedient train and bus access through Southern California.

Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes incorporate open kitchens, energy efficient appliances, designer flooring and generous closet space. Our residents enjoy open courtyards, lush landscaping, a sparkling swimming pool, and gas BBQ's.

At Georg

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $750 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 25 lbs weight limit. Breed Restrictions
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 weight limit.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Georgian have any available units?
Georgian has 2 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does Georgian have?
Some of Georgian's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Georgian currently offering any rent specials?
Georgian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Georgian pet-friendly?
Yes, Georgian is pet friendly.
Does Georgian offer parking?
Yes, Georgian offers parking.
Does Georgian have units with washers and dryers?
No, Georgian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Georgian have a pool?
Yes, Georgian has a pool.
Does Georgian have accessible units?
Yes, Georgian has accessible units.
Does Georgian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Georgian has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Georgian?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity