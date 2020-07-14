Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range hardwood floors bathtub oven Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Enjoy the best of all worlds: Serenity and location. Georgian Apartment Homes is conveniently located just minutes from...everything! Dining, shopping and entertainment. Simply miles away from the restaurants and entertainment found in Historic Old Towne Orange, the Outlets at Orange, the Platinum Triangle around Angel Stadium, the Honda Center and even Disneyland! University of California Irvine Medical Center, St. Josephs Hospital and Chapman University are also conveniently located to Georgian Apartments.



Commuting is made easy with nearby access to the 5, 22, 57 and 91 freeways. The Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) provides residents with expedient train and bus access through Southern California.



Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes incorporate open kitchens, energy efficient appliances, designer flooring and generous closet space. Our residents enjoy open courtyards, lush landscaping, a sparkling swimming pool, and gas BBQ's.



