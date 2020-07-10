AL
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

266 Luxury Apartments for rent in Orange, CA

Verified

1 of 18

27 Units Available
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,222
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 36

17 Units Available
$
17 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 24

23 Units Available
$
23 Units Available
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,989
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 69

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 23

18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,907
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.

1 of 65

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
227 North Cleveland
227 North Cleveland Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1200 sqft
227 North Cleveland Available 07/22/20 - Master Craftsman located steps to Chapman University in the Heart of Old Towne Orange. Includes Covered Porch area. Long Driveway with Garage. Original Hardwood Floors. Rear Porch area.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2314 West Sycamore Avenue
2314 West Sycamore Avenue, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1279 sqft
This remodeled single family Orange home is available on August 15, 2020. Upgrades include remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded dual paned windows and extensive laminate flooring.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1249 W Palmyra Avenue
1249 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
This is a 2 story 2 Bed 2.5 Bath completely remodeled home with no shared walls. With an open floor plan downstairs, you have tile wood throughout the downstairs with a large kitchen and large living room.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1305 E Palmyra Avenue
1305 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath completely remodeled. This is a ground level unit part of a 4 unit apartment complex. You have a private front porch with a diving wood fence with gate.

1 of 51

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
447 South Grand
447 South Grand Street, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
1417 sqft
- WELCOME TO THIS 1910 HIP ROOF COTTAGE IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWNE! CALIFORNIA DROUGHT TOLERANT FRONT YARD, REAR ALLEY ACCESS WITH A DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE AND MATURE SHADE TREE IN THE BACK YARD.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2600 E. Dorothy
2600 East Dorothy Drive, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3138 sqft
- Large Home with huge bedrooms, this Single Family residence has a large enclosed rear yard and a two car garage. Showings available after July 1st, 2020 In order to apply for the property we require a minimum of a 680 Credit Score/ Income 2.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20
2005 West Culver Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1399 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Multi-Level End Unit Condo In Orange - This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit condo is spread out over approx 1400 square feet of living space on three levels.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1032 E Washington
1032 East Washington Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1150 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom attached home with large single car garage. Kitchen completely remodeled. Brand new appliances include refrigerator, dish washer, gas stove, and microwave. All wood flooring through out.

1 of 16

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
3009 N Main St
3009 North Main Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Loft: Live/ Work at City Place, Santa Ana - Property Id: 55846 Location! Location! Right on Main Street. Just across the street from the Main Place shopping mall. Live the Urban lifestyle.

1 of 10

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
2739 E. Oakmont Avenue
2739 East Oakmont Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny and bright 3 bedroom, single story home - 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Bathrooms Large Living Room/Dining Area Fireplace Air Condition unit in Master Bedroom Only 2 Car Garage and space for 2 cars in driveway Back yard has covered patio that is perfect

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
444 S Pixley Street
444 South Pixley Street, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1600 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Historic home it is 5 min walk to Old Town Orange!! Near Chapman University, The Circle of Orange dinning, Main Place Mall and Hospitals, Fully Upgraded 4 bed 2 bath Newer Stove and New Refrigerator, laundry in garage includes

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
536 E. Jefferson Ave.
536 East Jefferson Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1584 sqft
Single Story Home in Old Towne Orange 3 BR 1.5 BA - Warm and inviting Old Towne Orange, 3 BR 1.5 BA single story home with hardwood floors, and carpet in one bedroom, newer central A/C in home, ceiling fans and crown molding throughout.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
404 East Everett
404 E Everett Pl, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
952 sqft
- (RLNE2306835)

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8215 East White Oak Ridge
8215 East White Oak Ridge, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1285 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom end unit townhome with it's own yard! Located in the highly sought after Monte Vista tract, this bright and open home has soaring ceilings, main floor bedroom and full bathroom, direct garage access and a gas fireplace.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
837 E Almond Avenue
837 East Almond Avenue, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1258 sqft
Chapman University close and available for immediate lease. This cozy house nestled in the heart of the City of Orange. Walking distance to the Plaza and Old Towne Orange Historic District, and world-famous Chapman University.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
376 N Batavia Street
376 North Batavia Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath single level house in City of Orange very close to Chapman university , Orange Mall and CHOC , freeways, the house brand new carpet, brand new heather , fresh paint .

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8514 E Baker Hill Road
8514 East Baker Hill Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
882 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange with a premium view. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
387 N Londonderry Lane
387 North Londonderry Lane, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1683 sqft
Fantastic townhouse style condo located in a premium location withing the gated HOA with a large private back patio. Parking is within a two car garage with roll-up garage door and direct entry into the unit.

1 of 75

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
154 N Batavia Street
154 North Batavia Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1300 sqft
Gorgeously remodeled unit with new carpet, new paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs with a half bathroom downstairs. Central air. Includes 2 car garage. Enclosed rear patio area with gardener included.
Rent Report
Orange

July 2020 Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orange rents declined slightly over the past month

Orange rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orange stand at $1,803 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,317 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Orange over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Orange

    As rents have fallen slightly in Orange, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Orange is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $2,317 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Orange fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Orange than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Orange is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

