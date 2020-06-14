205 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orange, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
803 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:33pm
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
Northeast Anaheim
4 Units Available
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
714 sqft
A charming neighborhood with ample green space. Located near Highway 55 and 91. On-site amenities include covered parking, a large pool with sundeck, and laundry facilities. Updated one- and two-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
A smaller community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. Just minutes from Highway 55 and area parks. On-site laundry service and covered parking. Apartments offer updated appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
Located close to Highways 91 and 55. Close to schools and parks. On-site laundry services provided and covered parking available. Interiors are spacious with upgrades as well as built-in storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
A charming, smaller community within a short distance of Highway 55, area parks, and local schools. On-site pool with sundeck, laundry services, and covered parking. Apartments are larger with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
2 Units Available
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
Nicely landscaped residential community with a pool and spa. Cable-ready apartments with high-speed internet access, ceiling fans, and tubs/showers. Within walking distance of El Modena High School.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.
Results within 1 mile of Orange
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
684 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
802 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Platinum Triangle
12 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
788 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
745 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
15 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Platinum Triangle
39 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
751 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Platinum Triangle
6 Units Available
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
931 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Platinum Triangle
24 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
Cabrillo Park
23 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
$
Cabrillo Park
36 Units Available
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sherman Oaks
6 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Anaheim Resort
2 Units Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
750 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Southeast Anaheim
38 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.

June 2020 Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orange rents held steady over the past month

Orange rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orange stand at $1,807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,321 for a two-bedroom. Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Orange throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Orange

    Rent growth in Orange has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Orange is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $2,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Orange.
    • While rents in Orange remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Orange than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Orange is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

