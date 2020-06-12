Apartment List
/
CA
/
orange
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Orange, CA

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
12 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1001 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,998
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
123-C S. Cross Creek Road
123 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
123-C S. Cross Creek Road Available 06/12/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in Orange! Available 6/12! - This charming two bedroom home offers an open living floor plan and private balcony. Located on the first floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
146 S Harwood Street
146 South Harwood Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
924 sqft
As seen on Restoration To Rental on YouTube, this adorable Craftsman was recently taken down to the studs and then completely restored with all of it's original charm and style and at the same time modernized to meet today's conveniences, with as

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8514 E Baker Hill Road
8514 East Baker Hill Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
882 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange with a premium view. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5722 E Stillwater Avenue
5722 East Stillwater Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1013 sqft
video walkthrough tour: https://youtu.be/Z5svP4dLdxM Located in the Foothills of Orange, this stylish SINGLE LEVEL, on the GROUND FLOOR with NO STEPS is well-maintained, clean, & move-in ready.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A
3405 East Hammond Circle, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1114 sqft
Spacious Townhome | Desirable Orange Location - This spacious townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and comes complete with a two-car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
442 S Pixley Street
442 South Pixley Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
766 sqft
Beautiful Craftsman Style Historic home it is 5 min walk to Old Town Orange!! Near Chapman University, The Circle of Orange dinning, Main Place Mall and Hospitals, Fully Upgraded 2 bed 1 bath Newer Stove and Refrigerator, laundry room includes
Results within 1 mile of Orange
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Platinum Triangle
26 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Platinum Triangle
21 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
$
Cabrillo Park
27 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Southeast Anaheim
39 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Platinum Triangle
10 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1036 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Platinum Triangle
7 Units Available
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1288 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
Platinum Triangle
38 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
13 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Sherman Oaks
5 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Anaheim Resort
1 Unit Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.

June 2020 Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orange Rent Report. Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orange rents held steady over the past month

Orange rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orange stand at $1,807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,321 for a two-bedroom. Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Orange throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Orange

    Rent growth in Orange has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Orange is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $2,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Orange.
    • While rents in Orange remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Orange than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Orange is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange Accessible ApartmentsOrange Apartments under $1,400Orange Apartments under $1,700Orange Apartments under $1500
    Orange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with GymOrange Apartments with GymOrange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Apartments with Pool
    Orange Apartments with PoolOrange Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange Cheap PlacesOrange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Furnished ApartmentsOrange Furnished ApartmentsOrange Luxury PlacesOrange Pet Friendly PlacesOrange Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
    Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
    Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Orange Vale Colony

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
    Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles