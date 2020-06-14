Apartment List
CA
orange
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

205 Apartments for rent in Orange, CA with garage

Orange apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1150 sqft
Pinewood Apartments feature single-story cottage-style apartments with private, fenced patios and garages which feel like your own home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6614 E Laguna Court
6614 Laguna Court, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3211 sqft
This beautiful, tastefully upgraded home is located on a cul de sac in the highly desirable Serrano Heights community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
760 North Fern Street
760 North Fern Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1496 sqft
Located on a corner lot in a great family neighborhood this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is waiting for you! This home features upgraded flooring throughout, extensive recessed lighting, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, vaulted

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1102 E Van Bibber Avenue
1102 East Van Bibber Avenue, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2000 sqft
LEASE - BRAND NEW ON MARKET! - 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 4 Car Garage Detached HOME on a beautiful street Near OLD TOWNE ORANGE and CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
271 W Pebble Creek Lane
271 West Pebble Creek Lane, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2059 sqft
271 W Pebble Creek Lane Available 06/15/20 Live in Luxury: Newly Built and Fully Upgraded Spacious Single-Family Home - This newly built fully upgraded 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath + Private Loft detached single-family home is located near the charming Old

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2328 E. Coolidge Ave
2328 East Coolidge Avenue, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1875 sqft
Remodeled Four Bedroom Single Family Home in Orange! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is spread over 1875 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
483 N. Citrus St.
483 North Citrus Street, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$5,995
1925 sqft
Large Orange Home - Close to Chapman University - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Call for Move In Specials !! 6 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home. Students welcome. Near Chapman University.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A
3422 East Salisbury Circle, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1106 sqft
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A Available 06/14/20 Spacious 2-Bed Condo for Rent in Private, Gated Community - Privately, located behind the gates of the highly-desirable Stratford community off of Prospect near the 55 FWY and walking distance from

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6915 Monaco Pkwy
6915 Monaco Parkway, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2117 sqft
Serrano Heights Home with 3 bedrooms + Office - Serrano Heights Home with 3 bedrooms + Office.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123-C S. Cross Creek Road
123 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in Orange! Available 6/12! - This charming two bedroom home offers an open living floor plan and private balcony. Located on the first floor. It includes two single car garages and washer dryer hookups.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2772 N Blackburn Drive
2772 North Blackburn Drive, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1458 sqft
Nestled in the hills of Orange and Anaheim Hills. Views outside of complex with walking trails. This Townhome is setup for convenience - no one above or below you along with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1431 E Maple Avenue
1431 East Maple Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1275 sqft
Charming single-story home! This home has 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. The minute you drive up you will fall in love with this home and quaint area.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6216 E Blairwood Lane
6216 East Blairwood Lane, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,695
4150 sqft
Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2502 N San Miguel Drive
2502 North San Miguel Drive, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3560 sqft
This ONE story 3560 SF home located in a prestigious “Portofira Estates”-a gated guard community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1059 N Antonio Circle
1059 North Antonio Circle, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
4125 sqft
Exquisite five bedroom cul de sac pool home showcases an open, entertaining floor plan, stylish upgrades and voluminous living spaces. Magnificent expansive windows highlight the meticulous grounds.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Northeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
221 W Sparkleberry Avenue
221 West Sparkleberry Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1471 sqft
Beautiful light and bright 2 bed, 2.5 bath detached condo located in the highly desirable Riverbend community. Highlights include tile flooring, recessed lighting, and custom paint.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3801 E Woodbine Road
3801 Woodbine Road, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4132 sqft
This beautiful custom traditional home located in the 24-hour gated prestigious community of Hillcrest in Orange is spaced at 4,132 sqft. This home includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
551 N Pageant Drive
551 North Pageant Drive, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1462 sqft
You will be impressed by the open floor plan of this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with 1,462 square feet of living space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
448 N Londonderry Lane
448 North Londonderry Lane, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1802 sqft
Available to see on June 8 only. Call your agent or Matthew Fletcher to schedule a showing time. Do not just show up. Thank you. Charming, quiet and clean 3 bed / 2.5 bath end unit in the gated Cambridge community in Orange.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
400 S Flower Street
400 South Flower Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1602 sqft
Welcome to this 3 story townhome in the community of Manana in Orange. Lots of natural light and windows in this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with hardwood floors throughout, plus a patio and a balcony with no one below you.
City Guide for Orange, CA

Unlike most of Southern California, Orange has chosen to preserve its older parts of town, keeping a quaint vibe about the place. Without this careful preservation, it would be just another expensive SoCal town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Orange? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Orange, CA

Orange apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

