Apartment List
/
CA
/
orange
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

197 Apartments for rent in Orange, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1188 sqft
Affordable housing in spacious townhomes in a quiet, gated residential setting. Community features three sparkling swimming pools with sundecks, two tot lots, large front lawns and a BBQ area. Units are bright and open.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
$
Northeast Anaheim
4 Units Available
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming neighborhood with ample green space. Located near Highway 55 and 91. On-site amenities include covered parking, a large pool with sundeck, and laundry facilities. Updated one- and two-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. Just minutes from Highway 55 and area parks. On-site laundry service and covered parking. Apartments offer updated appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1150 sqft
Pinewood Apartments feature single-story cottage-style apartments with private, fenced patios and garages which feel like your own home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
2 Units Available
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely landscaped residential community with a pool and spa. Cable-ready apartments with high-speed internet access, ceiling fans, and tubs/showers. Within walking distance of El Modena High School.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
749 W Fletcher Avenue
749 West Fletcher Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
Beautiful kitchen, Quartz counters, decorator sink, new flooring, baseboards, and paint in this bright and open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A
3422 East Salisbury Circle, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1106 sqft
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A Available 06/14/20 Spacious 2-Bed Condo for Rent in Private, Gated Community - Privately, located behind the gates of the highly-desirable Stratford community off of Prospect near the 55 FWY and walking distance from

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123-C S. Cross Creek Road
123 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in Orange! Available 6/12! - This charming two bedroom home offers an open living floor plan and private balcony. Located on the first floor. It includes two single car garages and washer dryer hookups.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 W. Palmyra Avenue
2025 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1500 sqft
Extensively Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in The City Of Orange - Welcome home! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths spread out over 1500 Sq.Ft of living space. This home has been extensively remodeled. The property interior has been freshly painted.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
271 South Grand
271 South Grand Street, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
2010 sqft
271 South Grand Available 06/16/20 - First Showing Tuesday June 16th 3pm-no other showing times are being scheduled SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN SHOWING-One party viewing at a time.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103
1910 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1450 sqft
Living space, Lifestyle, and Location! - Living space, Lifestyle, and Location! This beautiful Vista Monterey home located in a gated community has it all.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
356 N. Cleveland St.
356 North Cleveland Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1000 sqft
356 N. Cleveland St. - 356 Available 06/15/20 Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Old Town Orange - This charming front house has 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom spread out over approx 1000 Sq. Ft. of living space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
609 S Orange Street
609 South Orange Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Rare opportunity to live in a pristine 1915 Old Towne Orange charmer, presiding on the corner of River & Orange, near Hart Park. Enjoy historical significance without sacrificing convenience. Approx 1400 sq ft home has, 3 Bedrms , 2 Baths.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
425 N Bloomberry
425 North Bloomberry, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1788 sqft
Welcome Home! This beautifully maintained corner/end unit in the gated Cambridge II is waiting just for you! Enter through the front door into a spacious family and dining room, complete with gas log fireplace and sliding glass doors showcasing the

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1059 N Antonio Circle
1059 North Antonio Circle, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
4125 sqft
Exquisite five bedroom cul de sac pool home showcases an open, entertaining floor plan, stylish upgrades and voluminous living spaces. Magnificent expansive windows highlight the meticulous grounds.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Northeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
221 W Sparkleberry Avenue
221 West Sparkleberry Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1471 sqft
Beautiful light and bright 2 bed, 2.5 bath detached condo located in the highly desirable Riverbend community. Highlights include tile flooring, recessed lighting, and custom paint.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3801 E Woodbine Road
3801 Woodbine Road, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4132 sqft
This beautiful custom traditional home located in the 24-hour gated prestigious community of Hillcrest in Orange is spaced at 4,132 sqft. This home includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8514 E Baker Hill Road
8514 East Baker Hill Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
882 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange with a premium view. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.
City Guide for Orange, CA

Unlike most of Southern California, Orange has chosen to preserve its older parts of town, keeping a quaint vibe about the place. Without this careful preservation, it would be just another expensive SoCal town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Orange? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Orange, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Orange renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange Accessible ApartmentsOrange Apartments under $1,400Orange Apartments under $1,700Orange Apartments under $1500
Orange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with GymOrange Apartments with GymOrange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Apartments with Pool
Orange Apartments with PoolOrange Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange Cheap PlacesOrange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Furnished ApartmentsOrange Furnished ApartmentsOrange Luxury PlacesOrange Pet Friendly PlacesOrange Pet Friendly PlacesOrange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles