Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM

287 Apartments for rent in Orange, CA with parking

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
8215 East White Oak Ridge
8215 East White Oak Ridge, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1285 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom end unit townhome with it's own yard! Located in the highly sought after Monte Vista tract, this bright and open home has soaring ceilings, main floor bedroom and full bathroom, direct garage access and a gas fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
837 E Almond Avenue
837 East Almond Avenue, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1258 sqft
Chapman University close and available for immediate lease. This cozy house nestled in the heart of the City of Orange. Walking distance to the Plaza and Old Towne Orange Historic District, and world-famous Chapman University.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
376 N Batavia Street
376 North Batavia Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath single level house in City of Orange very close to Chapman university , Orange Mall and CHOC , freeways, the house brand new carpet, brand new heather , fresh paint .

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
606 S Fashion Park
606 South Fashion Park Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Great Upper Carriage Unit in the City of Orange. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath with New Flooring, Paint, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Windows and New Private Gated Patio! Located around the corner from the highly sought after area of Old Town Orange.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
387 N Londonderry Lane
387 North Londonderry Lane, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1683 sqft
Fantastic townhouse style condo located in a premium location withing the gated HOA with a large private back patio. Parking is within a two car garage with roll-up garage door and direct entry into the unit.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
154 N Batavia Street
154 North Batavia Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1300 sqft
Gorgeously remodeled unit with new carpet, new paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs with a half bathroom downstairs. Central air. Includes 2 car garage. Enclosed rear patio area with gardener included.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
630 W Palm Avenue
630 West Palm Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1247 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Home located in the gated Hampton Court Facility-steps to Dodge of Chapman University. Includes closed in patio area. Fireplace. Granite Counters in kitchen with breakfast bar. Large Master Bedroom with custom closet.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
831 E Hoover Avenue
831 East Hoover Avenue, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1824 sqft
Beautiful home for rent near Old Towne Orange. This 4-bedroom 2 bathroom house comes with all appliances & Gardener included. LG Washer & Dryer, GE Stove, GE Refrigerator, GE Dishwasher.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
236 S Tustin Street
236 South Tustin Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1117 sqft
This home is a turnkey, pride of ownership home. Recently remodeled inside and out! Stack stone clad exterior, double paned and sound proofed windows make the home very quiet and peaceful.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3438 East Collins Avenue
3438 Collins Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1378 sqft
This rare end unit 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome has a large private yard. Each bedroom has it's own walk in closet and bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
536 N ORANGE
536 North Orange Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
600 sqft
Upstairs apt within steps of Chapman University. Water and Trash included, new paint. Includes one car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5722 E Stillwater Avenue
5722 East Stillwater Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
video walkthrough tour: https://youtu.be/Z5svP4dLdxM Located in the Foothills of Orange, this stylish SINGLE LEVEL, on the GROUND FLOOR with NO STEPS is well-maintained, clean, & move-in ready.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
192 N Shaffer Street
192 North Shaffer Street, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2274 sqft
Landmark 1905 3 Story Queen Anne Victorian with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms is rich with history & was the original set for the movie "Big Mamma's House".

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6216 E Blairwood Lane
6216 East Blairwood Lane, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,695
4150 sqft
Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Anaheim
221 W Sparkleberry Avenue
221 West Sparkleberry Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1471 sqft
Beautiful light and bright 2 bed, 2.5 bath detached condo located in the highly desirable Riverbend community. Highlights include tile flooring, recessed lighting, and custom paint.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6346 E Edgemont Drive
6346 East Edgemont Drive, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
4155 sqft
Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A
3405 East Hammond Circle, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1114 sqft
Spacious Townhome | Desirable Orange Location - This spacious townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and comes complete with a two-car garage.

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
442 S Pixley Street
442 South Pixley Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
766 sqft
14 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Craftsman Style Historic home it is 5 min walk to Old Town Orange!! Near Chapman University, The Circle of Orange dinning, Main Place Mall and Hospitals, Fully Upgraded 2 bed 1 bath Newer Stove and Refrigerator, laundry room includes

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
385 N. Center St.
385 North Center Street, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
385 N. Center St. Available 05/31/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Old Towne Orange - Simple 2 Bed 1 Bath unit that is part of a duplex in the Old Towne Orange area. This home sits in the front part of a connected duplex with no common wall shared with the rear unit.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1115 E Rose Avenue
1115 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2065 sqft
Exquisite Single Family Residential Home located near Old Towne Orange and near Chapman University. Includes Master Bedroom Retreat with Walk-in Closets, newer Tiled Shower with Bench, and Large Tub. Hardwood Floors and Carpeting throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5830 E Indigo Court
5830 East Indigo Court, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1933 sqft
Enjoy gated community: The Cottages in East Orange. Cul de Sac location. Spacious 3 Bedroom , 2.5 Baths, plus loft. Family Room with Fireplace. High ceilings. All Bedrooms up. Laundry upstairs. New flooring in living and family room.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3319 E Rosedale Lane
3319 East Rosedale Lane, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom PLUS LOFT home, two and one-half baths, two-car attached garage with built-in storage cabinets in a gated community. Fresh designer paint and newer flooring throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
444 S. Cambridge St.
444 South Cambridge Street, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1751 sqft
Four Bedroom Single Family Home in Orange! - This beautiful newly renovated four bedroom, two bathroom single family home is located in the heart of Orange with a wonderful layout! The home features new paint, new vinyl plank flooring and carpet

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3746 E Palm Ave
3746 East Palm Avenue, Orange, CA
8 Bedrooms
$8,000
3500 sqft
3746 E Palm Ave Available 08/01/20 Large 8 Bedroom Home in Orange - Students Welcome! Large 8 bedroom 4 bathroom two story property. Home features light and bright living space, open kitchen area and dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Orange, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orange apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

