All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 365 N Magnolia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
365 N Magnolia St
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

365 N Magnolia St

365 North Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

365 North Magnolia Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
365 N Magnolia St Available 06/01/19 365 N Magnolia St - Available -

(RLNE4811744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 N Magnolia St have any available units?
365 N Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 365 N Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
365 N Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 N Magnolia St pet-friendly?
No, 365 N Magnolia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 365 N Magnolia St offer parking?
No, 365 N Magnolia St does not offer parking.
Does 365 N Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 N Magnolia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 N Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 365 N Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 365 N Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 365 N Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 365 N Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 N Magnolia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 N Magnolia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 N Magnolia St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles