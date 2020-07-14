Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments courtyard online portal

We are an apartment community in Orange, California offering one and two bedroom apartments. Our community has many amenities including on-site laundry and covered parking. We would be happy to answer any questions or concerns you may have to make your moving transition as smooth as possible.



Youll be delighted to make El Patio your new home. Give us a call today!