Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $750 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Parking available for second vehicle