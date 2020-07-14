All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

El Patio

321 W Lincoln Avenue · (714) 733-1409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 W Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 038 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 039 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 026 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from El Patio.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
online portal
We are an apartment community in Orange, California offering one and two bedroom apartments. Our community has many amenities including on-site laundry and covered parking. We would be happy to answer any questions or concerns you may have to make your moving transition as smooth as possible.\n\nYoull be delighted to make El Patio your new home. Give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $750 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Parking available for second vehicle

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does El Patio have any available units?
El Patio has 3 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does El Patio have?
Some of El Patio's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is El Patio currently offering any rent specials?
El Patio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is El Patio pet-friendly?
Yes, El Patio is pet friendly.
Does El Patio offer parking?
Yes, El Patio offers parking.
Does El Patio have units with washers and dryers?
No, El Patio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does El Patio have a pool?
Yes, El Patio has a pool.
Does El Patio have accessible units?
Yes, El Patio has accessible units.
Does El Patio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, El Patio has units with dishwashers.
