Oceanside, CA
943 Manteca Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:56 PM

943 Manteca Drive

943 Manteca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

943 Manteca Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
North Oceanside 4Bdm 3 full bathrooms plus large den located in the desirable neighborhood of Sunwest Village! Light and bright with an open floor plan, this 2 story home is situated on a large lot and features a tandem 3 car garage. This home includes a formal living, formal dining, and family room with gas fireplace. Two tone paint, upgraded baseboards and a combination of laminate wood flooring and carpet throughout. The kitchen comes with highend countertops, plenty of cabinets space, and stainless steel appliances. The first floor bedroom and full bath, great for a guests or in laws. Second floor has a large Den, plus mater suite and 2 secondary bedrooms. Enjoy outdoor grilling and lush landscaping in the large backyard. AC as well as laundry room with washer and dryer included. Pet's with approval. Tenants pays all utilities and owner pays for landscaping.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,999, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,999, Available 2/29/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Manteca Drive have any available units?
943 Manteca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Manteca Drive have?
Some of 943 Manteca Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Manteca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
943 Manteca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Manteca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 Manteca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 943 Manteca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 943 Manteca Drive offers parking.
Does 943 Manteca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 Manteca Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Manteca Drive have a pool?
No, 943 Manteca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 943 Manteca Drive have accessible units?
No, 943 Manteca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Manteca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 Manteca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

