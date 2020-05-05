943 Manteca Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

North Oceanside 4Bdm 3 full bathrooms plus large den located in the desirable neighborhood of Sunwest Village! Light and bright with an open floor plan, this 2 story home is situated on a large lot and features a tandem 3 car garage. This home includes a formal living, formal dining, and family room with gas fireplace. Two tone paint, upgraded baseboards and a combination of laminate wood flooring and carpet throughout. The kitchen comes with highend countertops, plenty of cabinets space, and stainless steel appliances. The first floor bedroom and full bath, great for a guests or in laws. Second floor has a large Den, plus mater suite and 2 secondary bedrooms. Enjoy outdoor grilling and lush landscaping in the large backyard. AC as well as laundry room with washer and dryer included. Pet's with approval. Tenants pays all utilities and owner pays for landscaping.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,999, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,999, Available 2/29/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed

