851 Dana Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058 North Valley
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
(Email info@raintreepm.com and ask for a virtual tour to be emailed to you) NO HOA Fees! Beautiful condo 15 minutes from the beach updated in great condition in a quiet neighborhood with parks and a golf course nearby. Central heating and air with ceiling fans. Has attached garage. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 851 Dana Point Way have any available units?
851 Dana Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Dana Point Way have?
Some of 851 Dana Point Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Dana Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
851 Dana Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Dana Point Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Dana Point Way is pet friendly.
Does 851 Dana Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 851 Dana Point Way offers parking.
Does 851 Dana Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Dana Point Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Dana Point Way have a pool?
No, 851 Dana Point Way does not have a pool.
Does 851 Dana Point Way have accessible units?
No, 851 Dana Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Dana Point Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Dana Point Way does not have units with dishwashers.