Located in the coveted family-oriented community of The Villages of Rancho Del Oro, this beautiful home has received the ultimate in tender loving care. From the custom tile downstairs, the brand new carpet upstairs, and the designer paint throughout, full attention has been paid to every detail. Large living room and dining area. Fireplace in the good sized family room. Fabulous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, designer faucets. 1 bdrm & bath downstairs!