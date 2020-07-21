All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
790 Harbor Cliff Way #194
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

790 Harbor Cliff Way #194

790 Harbor Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

790 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 Available 09/07/19 RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT -790 Harbor Cliff #194 - Bike/hike/run to the beach! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhouse is located in the gated community of Windward - beach and harbor close! Kitchen is well appointed with black granite counters and stainless appliances. Upgraded tile & wood floors throughout. Unit is located in the center of the complex. All bedrooms have a full bath. Upstairs features 2 generously sized bedrooms(1 en-suite) 1 bedroom at entry level. Living room with fireplace, kitchen and dining room on 2nd level. Vaulted ceilings in Master. Security System optional. 2 car garage is attached with direct access. Separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. Relax in the community pool and spa. Community also has a playground, BBQ and rec. room/Clubhouse, exercise trail. Available Aug. 27th. small pet accepted with approval & increased deposit. Close to pool, guest parking and access to I-5 and 76 freeways. Call Moises at 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE4305478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 have any available units?
790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 have?
Some of 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 currently offering any rent specials?
790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 pet-friendly?
Yes, 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 is pet friendly.
Does 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 offer parking?
Yes, 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 offers parking.
Does 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 have a pool?
Yes, 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 has a pool.
Does 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 have accessible units?
No, 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego