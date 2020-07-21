Amenities
790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 Available 09/07/19 RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT -790 Harbor Cliff #194 - Bike/hike/run to the beach! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhouse is located in the gated community of Windward - beach and harbor close! Kitchen is well appointed with black granite counters and stainless appliances. Upgraded tile & wood floors throughout. Unit is located in the center of the complex. All bedrooms have a full bath. Upstairs features 2 generously sized bedrooms(1 en-suite) 1 bedroom at entry level. Living room with fireplace, kitchen and dining room on 2nd level. Vaulted ceilings in Master. Security System optional. 2 car garage is attached with direct access. Separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. Relax in the community pool and spa. Community also has a playground, BBQ and rec. room/Clubhouse, exercise trail. Available Aug. 27th. small pet accepted with approval & increased deposit. Close to pool, guest parking and access to I-5 and 76 freeways. Call Moises at 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com
(RLNE4305478)