Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

790 Harbor Cliff Way #194 Available 09/07/19 RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT -790 Harbor Cliff #194 - Bike/hike/run to the beach! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhouse is located in the gated community of Windward - beach and harbor close! Kitchen is well appointed with black granite counters and stainless appliances. Upgraded tile & wood floors throughout. Unit is located in the center of the complex. All bedrooms have a full bath. Upstairs features 2 generously sized bedrooms(1 en-suite) 1 bedroom at entry level. Living room with fireplace, kitchen and dining room on 2nd level. Vaulted ceilings in Master. Security System optional. 2 car garage is attached with direct access. Separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. Relax in the community pool and spa. Community also has a playground, BBQ and rec. room/Clubhouse, exercise trail. Available Aug. 27th. small pet accepted with approval & increased deposit. Close to pool, guest parking and access to I-5 and 76 freeways. Call Moises at 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



(RLNE4305478)