Amenities
783 Abalone Point Way Available 07/06/19 Town Home Close to Base, Community Pool, Attached Garage - 2 bedroom
1.5 bathroom
1 car garage with 1 assigned spot
A/C
Community Pool and Tot Lot
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bedroom Townhome with Oversized Closets. Kitchen comes with a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and garbage disposal. Private patio with fenced in yard. Attached 1 car garage with direct entry into townhome. In unit washer and Dryer. Whelan Ranch Community has a Pool and a Tot Lot. Pets OK with additional deposit. Water and trash included in rent.
Professional Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Sarah Bissell (760)349-1101
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE4955566)