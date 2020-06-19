All apartments in Oceanside
783 Abalone Point Way
783 Abalone Point Way

783 Abalone Point Way · No Longer Available
Location

783 Abalone Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
783 Abalone Point Way Available 07/06/19 Town Home Close to Base, Community Pool, Attached Garage - 2 bedroom
1.5 bathroom
1 car garage with 1 assigned spot
A/C
Community Pool and Tot Lot

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bedroom Townhome with Oversized Closets. Kitchen comes with a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and garbage disposal. Private patio with fenced in yard. Attached 1 car garage with direct entry into townhome. In unit washer and Dryer. Whelan Ranch Community has a Pool and a Tot Lot. Pets OK with additional deposit. Water and trash included in rent.

Professional Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Sarah Bissell (760)349-1101
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4955566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Abalone Point Way have any available units?
783 Abalone Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 783 Abalone Point Way have?
Some of 783 Abalone Point Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Abalone Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
783 Abalone Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Abalone Point Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 783 Abalone Point Way is pet friendly.
Does 783 Abalone Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 783 Abalone Point Way offers parking.
Does 783 Abalone Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 783 Abalone Point Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Abalone Point Way have a pool?
Yes, 783 Abalone Point Way has a pool.
Does 783 Abalone Point Way have accessible units?
No, 783 Abalone Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Abalone Point Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 Abalone Point Way has units with dishwashers.
