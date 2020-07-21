All apartments in Oceanside
Location

751 Muirwood Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Upgraded 4 Bedroom House in Oceanside with Spacious Backyard! - 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Oceanside available for rent. This property features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.The upgraded kitchen has custom cabinetry, gorgeous granite counter tops with an Island and stainless steel appliances.There are 2 fireplaces, 1 in the living room and 1 in the family room. 1 full bedroom suite is located downstairs. The master bedroom has a large balcony deck with a beautiful view. The front and back yards are very low maintenance and have fruit producing trees. The spacious, fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining and comes with a spa. Washer and dryer hookups provided. There is an attached 3 car garage with an additional outdoor parking space perfect for RV/Boat storage. No pets allowed at this property.
CABRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4330323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Muirwood Dr. have any available units?
751 Muirwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Muirwood Dr. have?
Some of 751 Muirwood Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Muirwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
751 Muirwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Muirwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 751 Muirwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 751 Muirwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 751 Muirwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 751 Muirwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 Muirwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Muirwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 751 Muirwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 751 Muirwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 751 Muirwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Muirwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 Muirwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
