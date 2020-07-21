All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
703 San Luis Rey Drive
703 San Luis Rey Drive

703 San Luis Rey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

703 San Luis Rey Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ride Bikes To The Beach!! Single Story Cottage in Oceanside boasting 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. - Adorable cottage in Oceanside, Single Story, boasting 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 768 square feet. Nicely upgraded kitchen and bathroom with hardwood flooring in living room. Conveniently located near the 5 and 76 highway and right next to the main gate of Camp Pendleton. Just minutes from the harbor and beach! Mature orange tree and shower located in the backyard with views overlooking the hills and lake. Call today to schedule a self guided tour, this one wont last!! Pets considered upon approval.

(RLNE3858334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 San Luis Rey Drive have any available units?
703 San Luis Rey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 703 San Luis Rey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 San Luis Rey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 San Luis Rey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 San Luis Rey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 703 San Luis Rey Drive offer parking?
No, 703 San Luis Rey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 703 San Luis Rey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 San Luis Rey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 San Luis Rey Drive have a pool?
No, 703 San Luis Rey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 San Luis Rey Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 San Luis Rey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 San Luis Rey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 San Luis Rey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 San Luis Rey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 San Luis Rey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
