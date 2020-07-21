703 San Luis Rey Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ride Bikes To The Beach!! Single Story Cottage in Oceanside boasting 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. - Adorable cottage in Oceanside, Single Story, boasting 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 768 square feet. Nicely upgraded kitchen and bathroom with hardwood flooring in living room. Conveniently located near the 5 and 76 highway and right next to the main gate of Camp Pendleton. Just minutes from the harbor and beach! Mature orange tree and shower located in the backyard with views overlooking the hills and lake. Call today to schedule a self guided tour, this one wont last!! Pets considered upon approval.



(RLNE3858334)