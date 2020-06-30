All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

605 S Myers #1

605 S Myers St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

605 S Myers St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
605 S Myers #1 Available 04/15/20 2 Bed/ 2 Bath condo with Ocean View! MUST SEE!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: This upgraded condo is a block from the beach! Features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, carpet only in bedrooms. Stack-able washer and dryer in unit. 2 reserved gated carport parking, plus storage. Both bedrooms are a good size. Master bedroom features a very spacious walk in closet. HOA includes water, trash and sewer! Call today to schedule a showing 760-434-7373 ext 0.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6'500

PETS: Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs. Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Stove
Dining Area
Patio
Downstairs Unit
1 Story
Storage space
Living Room
Laminate Flooring
Reserved Parking
Carport Parking
Water Included
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Ocean View
Shutters
Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle
High School: Oceanside High School

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/605-S-Myers-unit-1-Oceanside-CA-92054-1788/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4068148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 S Myers #1 have any available units?
605 S Myers #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 S Myers #1 have?
Some of 605 S Myers #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 S Myers #1 currently offering any rent specials?
605 S Myers #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 S Myers #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 S Myers #1 is pet friendly.
Does 605 S Myers #1 offer parking?
Yes, 605 S Myers #1 offers parking.
Does 605 S Myers #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 S Myers #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 S Myers #1 have a pool?
No, 605 S Myers #1 does not have a pool.
Does 605 S Myers #1 have accessible units?
No, 605 S Myers #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 S Myers #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 S Myers #1 has units with dishwashers.

