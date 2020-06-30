Amenities
605 S Myers #1 Available 04/15/20 2 Bed/ 2 Bath condo with Ocean View! MUST SEE!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: This upgraded condo is a block from the beach! Features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, carpet only in bedrooms. Stack-able washer and dryer in unit. 2 reserved gated carport parking, plus storage. Both bedrooms are a good size. Master bedroom features a very spacious walk in closet. HOA includes water, trash and sewer! Call today to schedule a showing 760-434-7373 ext 0.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6'500
PETS: Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs. Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Stove
Dining Area
Patio
Downstairs Unit
1 Story
Storage space
Living Room
Laminate Flooring
Reserved Parking
Carport Parking
Water Included
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Ocean View
Shutters
Faux Wood Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle
High School: Oceanside High School
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/605-S-Myers-unit-1-Oceanside-CA-92054-1788/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
