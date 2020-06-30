Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

605 S Myers #1 Available 04/15/20 2 Bed/ 2 Bath condo with Ocean View! MUST SEE!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: This upgraded condo is a block from the beach! Features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, carpet only in bedrooms. Stack-able washer and dryer in unit. 2 reserved gated carport parking, plus storage. Both bedrooms are a good size. Master bedroom features a very spacious walk in closet. HOA includes water, trash and sewer! Call today to schedule a showing 760-434-7373 ext 0.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6'500



PETS: Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs. Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Gated Property

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Microwave

Stove

Dining Area

Patio

Downstairs Unit

1 Story

Storage space

Living Room

Laminate Flooring

Reserved Parking

Carport Parking

Water Included

Trash Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Ocean View

Shutters

Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle

High School: Oceanside High School



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/605-S-Myers-unit-1-Oceanside-CA-92054-1788/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4068148)