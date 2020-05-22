All apartments in Oceanside
600 N The Strand #11

600 N The Strand · No Longer Available
Location

600 N The Strand, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Only steps from the Ocean, Reduced price for long term, 2br 2 ba 5 min from main gate pendelton - Just a few steps from the sand and water. Single level condo in San Miguel Phase 1. Westerly views of the white water and breath taking sunsets. The iconic Oceanside pier is just yards away. Kitchen equipped with newer appliances, beautiful cabinetry and breakfast bar. Neutral colors throughout. Living room with cozy gas fireplace and sliders to your own oceanfront balcony. 2 assigned underground parking spaces, 2 community oceanfront spas.
This is a unfurnished unit with a minimum 1 year lease. Not a vacation rental, but you will feel like you are on vacation all year long. Short walk to the pier, the harbor and coast highway restaurants and pubs. Thursday Sunset market is also a short walk and no dealing with parking. Jump on the Coaster for a short ride to San Diego or Orange County.
Sorry no pets accepted.

Dont miss out on Oceanfront living. Call today. Carol 951-333-7999

Rent includes water, trash, HOA
Easy freeway access.
Gated secure community

For a showing please call Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999.
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

In the event that you see this property advertised and you are directed to contact another individual or you are not an agent with Grey Falcon Properties, or a request is made for you to wire funds, know that the other listing is fraudulent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3800042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

