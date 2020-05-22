600 N The Strand #11

Amenities

Only steps from the Ocean, Reduced price for long term, 2br 2 ba 5 min from main gate pendelton - Just a few steps from the sand and water. Single level condo in San Miguel Phase 1. Westerly views of the white water and breath taking sunsets. The iconic Oceanside pier is just yards away. Kitchen equipped with newer appliances, beautiful cabinetry and breakfast bar. Neutral colors throughout. Living room with cozy gas fireplace and sliders to your own oceanfront balcony. 2 assigned underground parking spaces, 2 community oceanfront spas.

This is a unfurnished unit with a minimum 1 year lease. Not a vacation rental, but you will feel like you are on vacation all year long. Short walk to the pier, the harbor and coast highway restaurants and pubs. Thursday Sunset market is also a short walk and no dealing with parking. Jump on the Coaster for a short ride to San Diego or Orange County.

Sorry no pets accepted.



Dont miss out on Oceanfront living. Call today. Carol 951-333-7999



Rent includes water, trash, HOA

Easy freeway access.

Gated secure community



