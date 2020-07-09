All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

5344 Erie Ct

5344 Erie Court · No Longer Available
Location

5344 Erie Court, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5344 Erie Ct Available 07/01/20 5344 Erie Ct - A home like this rarely becomes available for rent - 12 Month Lease minimum - Available 1 July 2020

A home like this rarely becomes available for rent. Only serious parties should inquire.

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST FROM AGENT.

Professionally designed by an architect and fully remodeled. This home will WOW you.

This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, 1883 square feet of interior space designed living space and is located on a cul-de-sac with a large lot.

This house includes:

-Formal living room with fireplace and dining room which opens up two sets of folding doors into the pool, hot tub area. Large, designer kitchen with an island that connects the family room.
-Two sets of TriFolding doors that fully open up kitchen and living space to the back yard (with ample windows, it's easy to watch little ones play)
-Stainless steel appliances.
-Bedroom and a full bathroom on the main level
-Master suite with designer bathroom, steam shower and a balcony overlooking Guajome Park
-There are 2 upstairs bedrooms with a full bath.
-3 car garage.
-Property is fully fenced with a 170ft alongside Guajome Park with a private entrance into the park.
-Did I mention it has a LARGE lot with a POOL, HOT TUB and a BASKETBALL COURT?

Property is provided with:
-Once a month landscaping service
-Weekly pool service
-Refrigerator,

Other Notable Features:
-One mile from the San Luis Trail.
-10 minutes from the back gate (San Luis Gate) of Camp Pendleton.
-15 minutes from the beach
-12 month lease contract required

Application Requirements:
- Application plus processing fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 700 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $7500 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Email Jake at jake.evans@goldkeysandiego.com for more information.

(RLNE5778083)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5344 Erie Ct have any available units?
5344 Erie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5344 Erie Ct have?
Some of 5344 Erie Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5344 Erie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5344 Erie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 Erie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5344 Erie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5344 Erie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5344 Erie Ct offers parking.
Does 5344 Erie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 Erie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 Erie Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5344 Erie Ct has a pool.
Does 5344 Erie Ct have accessible units?
No, 5344 Erie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 Erie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5344 Erie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

