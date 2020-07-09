Amenities

5344 Erie Ct Available 07/01/20 5344 Erie Ct - A home like this rarely becomes available for rent - 12 Month Lease minimum - Available 1 July 2020



A home like this rarely becomes available for rent. Only serious parties should inquire.



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST FROM AGENT.



Professionally designed by an architect and fully remodeled. This home will WOW you.



This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, 1883 square feet of interior space designed living space and is located on a cul-de-sac with a large lot.



This house includes:



-Formal living room with fireplace and dining room which opens up two sets of folding doors into the pool, hot tub area. Large, designer kitchen with an island that connects the family room.

-Two sets of TriFolding doors that fully open up kitchen and living space to the back yard (with ample windows, it's easy to watch little ones play)

-Stainless steel appliances.

-Bedroom and a full bathroom on the main level

-Master suite with designer bathroom, steam shower and a balcony overlooking Guajome Park

-There are 2 upstairs bedrooms with a full bath.

-3 car garage.

-Property is fully fenced with a 170ft alongside Guajome Park with a private entrance into the park.

-Did I mention it has a LARGE lot with a POOL, HOT TUB and a BASKETBALL COURT?



Property is provided with:

-Once a month landscaping service

-Weekly pool service

-Refrigerator,



Other Notable Features:

-One mile from the San Luis Trail.

-10 minutes from the back gate (San Luis Gate) of Camp Pendleton.

-15 minutes from the beach

-12 month lease contract required



Application Requirements:

- Application plus processing fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 700 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $7500 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Email Jake at jake.evans@goldkeysandiego.com for more information.



