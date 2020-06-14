All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

5265 Robinwood Drive

5265 Robinwood Drive · (760) 249-7149
Location

5265 Robinwood Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5265 Robinwood Drive · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1944 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY OCEANSIDE HOME! 5265 Robinwood Drive - AVAILABLE NOW!
This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom home has A/C, 3 car garage, carpet, tile, and blinds throughout. One bedroom and bathroom located on the first floor. Huge fenced backyard and patio for entertaining! Enjoy the view from the balcony off the master bedroom. This home is located ten minutes from the beach, close to Camp Pendleton, and freeways. Centrally located between large shopping centers including Mission Marketplace which has Ross, Sprouts, Chipotle, El Pollo Loco, and Target. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included "as is". All utilities paid by the tenant. Security deposit is $2900. Don't miss out on this like new property! This is a non-smoking property. Small pet on approval with additional $500.00 deposit. Gardener provided.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,850.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3754268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5265 Robinwood Drive have any available units?
5265 Robinwood Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5265 Robinwood Drive have?
Some of 5265 Robinwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5265 Robinwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5265 Robinwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5265 Robinwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5265 Robinwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5265 Robinwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5265 Robinwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 5265 Robinwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5265 Robinwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5265 Robinwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5265 Robinwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5265 Robinwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5265 Robinwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5265 Robinwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5265 Robinwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
