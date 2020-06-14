Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY OCEANSIDE HOME! 5265 Robinwood Drive - AVAILABLE NOW!

This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom home has A/C, 3 car garage, carpet, tile, and blinds throughout. One bedroom and bathroom located on the first floor. Huge fenced backyard and patio for entertaining! Enjoy the view from the balcony off the master bedroom. This home is located ten minutes from the beach, close to Camp Pendleton, and freeways. Centrally located between large shopping centers including Mission Marketplace which has Ross, Sprouts, Chipotle, El Pollo Loco, and Target. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included "as is". All utilities paid by the tenant. Security deposit is $2900. Don't miss out on this like new property! This is a non-smoking property. Small pet on approval with additional $500.00 deposit. Gardener provided.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,850.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



