Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
525 Lands End Way #182
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

525 Lands End Way #182

525 Lands End Way · No Longer Available
Location

525 Lands End Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Three bedroom in the beautiful AVALON community. 525 Lands End Way #182 - Welcome to your new Home!! Come see this lower 3 bed/2 bath condo in the Avalon Coastal Community! Just 5 minutes from the Beach! Large unit features cozy fireplace, private laundry room, and detached one car garage.
Owner provides stove, dishwasher, microwave. Tenant will need to purchase refrigerator.
Enjoy the recreation area with swimming pool, spa and tennis court! Trash and water utilities are paid by owner. This is a no pet/non-smoking unit.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,300.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry no co-signers.
Must obtain renters insurance.

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5334571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Lands End Way #182 have any available units?
525 Lands End Way #182 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Lands End Way #182 have?
Some of 525 Lands End Way #182's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Lands End Way #182 currently offering any rent specials?
525 Lands End Way #182 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Lands End Way #182 pet-friendly?
No, 525 Lands End Way #182 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 525 Lands End Way #182 offer parking?
Yes, 525 Lands End Way #182 offers parking.
Does 525 Lands End Way #182 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Lands End Way #182 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Lands End Way #182 have a pool?
Yes, 525 Lands End Way #182 has a pool.
Does 525 Lands End Way #182 have accessible units?
No, 525 Lands End Way #182 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Lands End Way #182 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Lands End Way #182 has units with dishwashers.

