Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Three bedroom in the beautiful AVALON community. 525 Lands End Way #182 - Welcome to your new Home!! Come see this lower 3 bed/2 bath condo in the Avalon Coastal Community! Just 5 minutes from the Beach! Large unit features cozy fireplace, private laundry room, and detached one car garage.

Owner provides stove, dishwasher, microwave. Tenant will need to purchase refrigerator.

Enjoy the recreation area with swimming pool, spa and tennis court! Trash and water utilities are paid by owner. This is a no pet/non-smoking unit.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,300.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry no co-signers.

Must obtain renters insurance.



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5334571)