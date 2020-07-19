Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Single Story Oceanside Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Very cute single story home w/ vaulted ceilings. Spacious backyard - perfect patio for entertaining and more! Spacious rooms and 2-car garage make this a wonderful place to call home! *Please note - green carpet is no longer present!*



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,488



Pets:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Microwave

Dishwasher

Stove

Fire Place

Balcony

Family Room

Living Room

Dining Area

Storage space

Eat in kitchen

Hardwood floors

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Ocean View

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Empresa Elementary

Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/5236-Mandarin-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-191/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE3699984)