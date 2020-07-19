All apartments in Oceanside
Location

5236 Mandarin Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Cute Single Story Oceanside Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Very cute single story home w/ vaulted ceilings. Spacious backyard - perfect patio for entertaining and more! Spacious rooms and 2-car garage make this a wonderful place to call home! *Please note - green carpet is no longer present!*

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,488

Pets:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
Balcony
Family Room
Living Room
Dining Area
Storage space
Eat in kitchen
Hardwood floors
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Ocean View
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Empresa Elementary
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/5236-Mandarin-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-191/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3699984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 Mandarin Dr have any available units?
5236 Mandarin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5236 Mandarin Dr have?
Some of 5236 Mandarin Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 Mandarin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5236 Mandarin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 Mandarin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5236 Mandarin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5236 Mandarin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5236 Mandarin Dr offers parking.
Does 5236 Mandarin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5236 Mandarin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 Mandarin Dr have a pool?
No, 5236 Mandarin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5236 Mandarin Dr have accessible units?
No, 5236 Mandarin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 Mandarin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 Mandarin Dr has units with dishwashers.
