Cute Single Story Oceanside Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Very cute single story home w/ vaulted ceilings. Spacious backyard - perfect patio for entertaining and more! Spacious rooms and 2-car garage make this a wonderful place to call home! *Please note - green carpet is no longer present!*
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,488
Pets:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
Balcony
Family Room
Living Room
Dining Area
Storage space
Eat in kitchen
Hardwood floors
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Ocean View
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Empresa Elementary
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/5236-Mandarin-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-191/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE3699984)