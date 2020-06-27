All apartments in Oceanside
5217 Bluegrass Way

5217 Bluegrass Way · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Bluegrass Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story 4 Bedroom - This 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home is available for move in. The interior has been freshly painted. Enter the home through a large living room and dining room. Raised ceilings throughout and open floor plan makes this the perfect home for movie night or just relaxing. Private backyard features raised wood deck, grassy area, and low maintenance plants. Washer/Dryer Hookups in the home for convenience. Oversized 2 car garage has room for plenty of storage and parking. Central Air Conditioning. Community pool, playground, within walking distance. Tenant pays all utilities and gardener is included twice a month. Dogs conditional on owners approval and under 40lbs. Please call Jessi Jebavy, The Real Estate Consultants, at 760-543-0171 for showings. CalBRE#01362898

(RLNE5065806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Bluegrass Way have any available units?
5217 Bluegrass Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Bluegrass Way have?
Some of 5217 Bluegrass Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Bluegrass Way currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Bluegrass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Bluegrass Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Bluegrass Way is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Bluegrass Way offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Bluegrass Way offers parking.
Does 5217 Bluegrass Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Bluegrass Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Bluegrass Way have a pool?
Yes, 5217 Bluegrass Way has a pool.
Does 5217 Bluegrass Way have accessible units?
No, 5217 Bluegrass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Bluegrass Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Bluegrass Way does not have units with dishwashers.
