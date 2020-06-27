5217 Bluegrass Way

Amenities

Single Story 4 Bedroom - This 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home is available for move in. The interior has been freshly painted. Enter the home through a large living room and dining room. Raised ceilings throughout and open floor plan makes this the perfect home for movie night or just relaxing. Private backyard features raised wood deck, grassy area, and low maintenance plants. Washer/Dryer Hookups in the home for convenience. Oversized 2 car garage has room for plenty of storage and parking. Central Air Conditioning. Community pool, playground, within walking distance. Tenant pays all utilities and gardener is included twice a month. Dogs conditional on owners approval and under 40lbs. Please call Jessi Jebavy, The Real Estate Consultants, at 760-543-0171 for showings. CalBRE#01362898



(RLNE5065806)