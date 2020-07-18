518 Calle Montecito #99

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

518 Calle Montecito ~ Quaint Oceanside Condo Near Libby Lake Park - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 806 square foot condo located in Oceanside. The condo features granite counter tops, washer & gas dryer hook-ups in closet on covered patio, a gas range, microwave and dishwasher, community pool & spa, and one carport parking space with storage. No AC. Water and trash included.



Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4827646)