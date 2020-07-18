All apartments in Oceanside
518 Calle Montecito #99
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

518 Calle Montecito #99

518 Calle Montecito · No Longer Available
Location

518 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
518 Calle Montecito ~ Quaint Oceanside Condo Near Libby Lake Park - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 806 square foot condo located in Oceanside. The condo features granite counter tops, washer & gas dryer hook-ups in closet on covered patio, a gas range, microwave and dishwasher, community pool & spa, and one carport parking space with storage. No AC. Water and trash included.

Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Calle Montecito #99 have any available units?
518 Calle Montecito #99 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Calle Montecito #99 have?
Some of 518 Calle Montecito #99's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Calle Montecito #99 currently offering any rent specials?
518 Calle Montecito #99 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Calle Montecito #99 pet-friendly?
No, 518 Calle Montecito #99 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 518 Calle Montecito #99 offer parking?
Yes, 518 Calle Montecito #99 offers parking.
Does 518 Calle Montecito #99 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Calle Montecito #99 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Calle Montecito #99 have a pool?
Yes, 518 Calle Montecito #99 has a pool.
Does 518 Calle Montecito #99 have accessible units?
No, 518 Calle Montecito #99 does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Calle Montecito #99 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Calle Montecito #99 has units with dishwashers.
