515 Michigan Ave

Amenities
UNFURNISHED STUDIO Single Occupancy - Property Id: 229414
UNFURNISHED STUDIO Single Occupancy ...The studio is perfect for single tenant ...
Great location four blocks from the beach!!! Walk to downtown, shopping, dinning,
2 miles from Camp Pendleton ,2 blocks from Transit Center- Coaster/Sprinter/Amtrak. Ideal for a single professional person
The studio is available now and is situated in a duplex. $1600 per month + $1600 security deposit.
--NON-SMOKERS ONLY--
**The room is 12x14**
**Patio 10x10**
**Walk-in closet (7x6)**
**Full bathroom**
** Kitchen with stove, microwave and fridge**
**FREE WASHER AND DRYER**
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**
**Extra storage space**
** Term : yearly lease **
**Sorry no pets**
This studio has hardwood floors , beautiful tile shower, utilities included are gas, water, electricity, cable and internet( Wi-Fi).
BEWARE rented by owner, not a management company.Do not commit to anything before you meet the landlord in person!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229414
Property Id 229414
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5586956)